President Maduro Congratulates the Nicaraguan People After the Electoral Victory of the Sandinista Front

Caracas, 06 Nov. AVN.- The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, congratulated the people of Nicaragua on Monday after the victory won by the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) in the municipal elections held on Sunday in that Central American country.

“Congratulations to Nicaragua and to Commander-President Daniel Ortega, for the broad and decisive electoral victory, it is a victory for peace,” the Head of State wrote in @NicolasMaduro.

He also stressed that Nicaragua represents the example of democracy and freedom “of a people who took the path of Alba (Bolivarian Alliance of the peoples of Our America) to build a great, socialist homeland.”

Los Pueblos del ALBA vamos Unidos con Bolivar ySandino en su Amor Inmortal construyendo La Paz Verdadera de Justicia y Felicidad…Venciendo — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 6, 2017

He said that the peoples of this visionary alliance, created in 2004 by the commander Hugo Chávez, are united “with Bolívar and Sandino in their immortal love, building the true peace of justice and happiness.

The FSLN won the municipal elections in which 153 mayors were elected, with their deputy mayors and 6,088 councilors and alternate councilors.

The preliminary report issued by the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) of that country gives the revolutionary bloc 1 million 82 thousand 134 votes. This result arises after the review of 75.88% of the Voting Reception Boards, announced Monday on the web portal La Voz del Sandinismo.