Santiago Maldonado’s Family Says ‘Government is Responsible’

Relatives and human rights organizations announced a march on Nov. 2 to demand justice.

The family of deceased Argentine activist Santiago Maldonado has called for a march to denounce police repression ordered by the government, which they claim was responsible for his death.

Maldonado was found dead last week after being reported as missing for 80 days.

Human rights groups and relatives called for a march on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. local time under the banner “The government is responsible” to ask for justice in the case of his disappearance.

Maldonado was participating in a protest in defense of Indigenous Mapuche land rights on Aug. 1, when police clashed with protesters. According to witnesses, Maldonado was taken by police during the clash.

His body appeared last Tuesday in Argentina’s Chubut river and was identified on Friday by his relatives.

“Three months after the illegal repression of the police in the Pu Lof of Cushamen, ordered by the government of Mauricio Macri and ending the life of Santiago Maldonado, we march again for a trial and punishment to those responsible,” said a statement signed by different organizations.

Among them are the Grandmothers and Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, the Permanent Assembly for Human Rights, or Hijos, the Association of the Formerly Detained and Disappeared and several other organizations.

“We call on everyone to demonstrate in all the plazas of the country and the world under the slogan: Justice for Santiago Maldonado. The government is responsible,” the statement said.

Santiago’s family said the government had been negligent in the handling of the case.

“I hope all the guilty ones pay for what they did to you and you can rest in peace,” Sergio Maldonado, one of his brothers, said on Friday.

“I wish that you have witnessed everything that happened in these 80 days, of all the people who knew you, who loves you, who mobilized and sensitized for you,” he said.

Santiago Maldonado – Statement from the International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignityhttps://t.co/VEjVZDeqGF pic.twitter.com/CmxIF2LiqI — Jamahiriya News (@JamahiriyaNews) October 26, 2017