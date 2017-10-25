More American Troops in Latin America. Signs of an Announced Invasion

Translation by Internationalist 360°

A new military exercise in the Amazon gives light on the resurgence of the American presence in Latin America.

The US military will accentuate its military presence in the Latin American Amazon. Under the Amazon Log 2017 initiative of Michel Temer’s coup government in Brazil, Operation ‘America Unida’ will bring together the armies of the United States, Brazil, Peru and Colombia from 6-13 November 2017 in the tri-border city of Tabatinga . This exercise is a sign of a substantial increase in foreign militarization in the region.

The initiative is led by the Logistics Command of the Brazilian Army and is inspired by the military logistical exercise carried out by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Hungary in 2015, which had a deployment of approximately 1,700 military personnel. For this Latin American version, the objectives, according to the official website of the Brazilian Army, are to create a temporary multinational logistics base to carry out operations to control illegal migration, humanitarian assistance, peace operations, actions against drug trafficking and environmental care.

However, as the Brazilian daily Gauchazh pointed out, teaching a foreign army to fight on national territory should be considered “high treason.” Although for the Brazilian Ministry of Defense this is not treason but an opportunity that will unite the armies of both countries.

The problem of this exercise is the magnitude and openness that has been given to the United States in entering the Latin American jungle. So one of the risks is that the ‘temporary’ base becomes permanent, as happened in Hungary, after NATO exercises. Although the Brazilian authorities deny it.

This interest of the United States in the region must be measured with the history of the northern empire. Altruism, care for nature or fight against drug trafficking standards for their presence in the region echoed insertions in other parts of the world, especially the Middle East, and the reality is that these are not and are not their goals. Behind all US military action is always the purpose of seizing resources to achieve their national interests.

In the case of Latin America, the abundance of natural resources gives reason to the North American presence. According to the World Bank, the region plays a global role in climate change because it has “the largest freshwater reserves in the world”.

A bittersweet news for Latin Americans, as for several analysts, including former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, “the wars of the future will be for water.” Among the ten countries with the highest reserves are Brazil (1st), Colombia (6th) and Peru (8th), coincidentally the three involved in Operation ‘United America’.

In the Office of Net Assesment of the Department of Defense whose objective is to analyze the future of the army and its threats. Andrew Marshall, former director (1973-20015) commissioned a confidential report in 2004 to Peter Schwartz, CIA advisor and former Planning Director of the Royal Dutch / Shell group; and Doug Randall of the Global Business Network.

In the final conclusions, the authors argue that climate change and water scarcity are a threat to US national security and reasons for future military conflicts. Thirteen years later, the United States is preparing to settle another base on the Amazon.

But water is not the only interest of this country in the region. Telma Luzzani, an Argentine journalist, explains in her book ‘Territorios Vigilados’ that “95% of the niobium reserves are found in the Amazon, fundamental for the steel of spacecraft and intercontinental missiles, and 96% of reserves of titanium and tungsten, used in the space and military aeronautics industry, as well as being rich in oil, gas, uranium, gold and diamonds. ”

This is why the next military exercise is just one more piece within a growing pattern of militarization and regional threats. So far in 2017, there have been two more military exercises in the Pacific and the Caribbean: Teamwork South with Chile and Tradewinds off the coast of Venezuela with 18 countries and more than 2500 military personnel.

The freedom of these military actions demonstrates a resurgence of the American presence in the region, which had been reduced during the different mandates of progressive neodesarrollistas rulers in Latin America. Although the establishment of bases in Latin America and the Caribbean has gone through different stages since the postwar period, it is at the end of the 20th century that it takes its current course.

In 1999, as part of the Torrijos-Carter agreement, the Howard military base in Panama that housed the Southern Command, branch of the military charged with operations for the region, was dismantled. This led the United States Department of Defense to rethink its defense and foreign policy strategy. Under the banner of Plan Colombia, the ‘War on Drugs’ and humanitarian operations, two models of military bases were applied in Latin America.

The first, Main Operating Base (MOB), a military base with infrastructure and agreements approved by governments: Guantamo in Cuba, Soto Cano in Honduras and several in Puerto Rico. Although these remain active, the model was rejected because it generates rejection by the national inhabitants and a high cost in infrastructure and logistics.

This is why a second model called Foward Operating Locations (FOL) was used, which is characterized by low military personnel but the ability to “scale” its presence if necessary. The four recognized and official in the region, began their activities in 1999 and are: Aruba, Curacao, El Salvador, and Manta (which did not renew the contract in 2009).

As Robert Kaplan, a former Pentagon adviser (2009-2011) explains, “often the key role in managing a FOL is played by a private contractor. He rents the facility at the base of the host country’s army, and then charges a fee to the pilots of the United States Air Force who transit through the base. Officially it is a private business, which the host country likes because it can claim that it is not really working with the US Army. Of course, no one, including local media, believes this. But the very fact that a relationship with the US military is indirect rather than direct facilitates tensions. ”

But the new name also did not convince the locals, who began to suspect and reject these interventions in territory. So the name FOL changed to Cooperative Security Location (CLS), Cooperative Security Post. However, they are the same and in the region the bases continue to increase.

At present and due to the lack of official figures, approximately 75 bases are known, some are MOBs, FOL / CLS, and others are named as Regional Emergency Operations Center (COER) in the Peruvian case. The countries that lead the list Panama (12), Puerto Rico (12), Colombia (9) and Peru (8).

In turn, Colombia signed a cooperation agreement with NATO in 2016 for the exchange of information, strategies and protocols of the Colombian Army with members of this organization, including the United States. Mauricio Macri, the Argentine president, announced that he will once again allow the installation of permanent military bases in Argentina, one on the triple border with Paraguay and Brazil and another in Tierra del Fuego in Ushuaia. In Brazil, the Temer government increased its military budget by 36%, months after passing PEC 55, which froze the health and public education budget for 20 years.

These actions legitimize the foreign military presence at governmental levels. In addition to these new approaches to defense, military alliances with the United States will be strengthened, something that will open the door to a new phase of indoctrination in the Latin American armed forces, where Brazil plays a critical role.

According to Héctor Luis Saint Pierre, coordinator of International Security, Defense and Strategy of the Brazilian Association of International Relations, “there is a respect in South America for the Brazilian military school. Thus, Brazil is a strategic partner for the doctrinal training of the continent’s military. If the United States has a good relationship with the Brazilian navy, it is easier to spread its message among the military in the region.”

A chilling memory that goes back to the operation of the School of the Americas, an institution of military and ideological indoctrination of the United States, in charge of forming torture and death squads throughout Latin America during the 70s, 80s and 90s. colonial defense only represents a setback and danger to the process of regional integration and peace.

Including initiatives such as the South American Defense Council (CDS), created by UNASUR in 2008 to be responsible for implementing policies on military cooperation, humanitarian actions and peacekeeping, industry and defense technology; will be an official observer of Operation America United. “In this way, the spaces in which the Pentagon participates and the proper spaces of the South American region are legitimized,” said Raúl Zibechi, a Uruguayan journalist.

With the US presence undermining national sovereignties, supported by the return of ‘right’ leaders and the systemic delegitimization of progressive projects in the region, the idea of ​​Latin America united without imperialist impositions is once again a dream. Alarmingly, the region is still filled with strategic bases of the United States to control resources, people and military operations, and then if that is not colonialism what is it?

Rebelión has published this article with the author’s permission under a Creative Commons license, respecting its freedom to publish it in other sources.