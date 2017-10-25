Argentina: Elections Are Not the Revolution!

Marcelo Colussi

Translation by Internationalist 360°

In Argentina’s parliamentary elections, the right wins, giving a blow to the left. The electoral option for right-wing positions happens everywhere: in the United States the population votes for the most troglodyte representative, in Europe the proposals with xenophobic and conservative flavor advance, it is generally perceived that the electorates opt for parties that are not left-wing.

Why does the right triumph in the elections? So formulated, the question would imply a deep concern, for it assumes that this is an unexpected error, an aberration. The right should not win! Now, if you dig a little deeper, you can find, more than anything, naivete. Who said voters would vote for the left? Was the left guaranteed victory somewhere?

All this leads us to think about what has been happening in the last three or four decades around the world at the political-ideological level. The advance of various popular protest movements in the 60s and 70s (leftist guerrillas, trade union advancement, peasant movements, national liberation processes, liberation theology, anti-war and anti-consumer movements, powerful student movements, women’s movements, etc.) delivered a tremendous blow to the system. In Latin America, mountains of corpses and rivers of blood – the National Security Doctrine of fighting international communism – marked the era. Fear and silence took over societies. Protesting (for any reason) became a negative word, dangerous, something to discard, to abandon. In this way, it was possible to finally declare that “history was over” with the “end of idealism”.

It is necessary to clarify what has happened to the left. What was silenced was any attempt at modification and protest. Not only has this happened in Latin American societies, the phenomenon is worldwide. The left has entered into a state of lethargy, abandoning terms like socialism, class struggle, revolution, exploitation. The attitude, “do not get into any trouble and take care of the sacrosanct job” prevailed as the basic slogan, followed by respect and reverential fear.

In this context, struggles were silenced; with the fall of the first socialist experiments (Soviet Union, China), the popular movement as a whole suffered a severe setback. Who works only 8 hours a day? How many people work with all the benefits? What worker is unionized? Who does a union defend today? The advances historically conquered in years of struggle were lost. Thus, what for decades the left viewed as despicable, bourgeois elections became the new field of political action. The left (beaten, decimated, almost in shock), passed into the arena of hitherto discredited parliamentary policy.

This raises the question of whether this framework of political exercise – always in the realm of capitalism – more ferocious than before with the new neoliberal strategies, plans for structural adjustment and the constant precariousness of the living conditions of the great majority – can effectively lead to a real transformation for these popular majorities.

Revolutionary changes do not go hand in hand with the so-called democratic elections.

Are elections a field of profound change? Experience proves that they are not.

The road from bourgeois democracy to socialism (the case of Chile with Salvador Allende is the most emblematic) reveals the limitations.

Revolutionary changes do not go hand in hand with so-called democratic elections. Power (the ruling class) resists peaceful change. Never in history, was an effective economic-political-social change accomplished without violence.

“Violence is the midwife of history,” Marx taught with a Hegelian breath, and he certainly was not mistaken. The present ruling class, the capitalists, obtained power by cutting off the heads of kings. The democracy that emerges from this inaugural event of the modern world is nothing more than “a statistical fiction”, as Jorge Luis Borges said.

Why should the left claim today that elections are different? Because the field of action has been reduced, restricted within the limits imposed by the capitalist system. And in the face of so much hopelessness, the fact of reaching the government house can be felt as a triumph (clarifying emphatically that the presidential chair is just a small, very small link in the real chain of command of the system).

But beware! The elections are far from being a revolution !!

If we can be content with the victory in the polls of a progressive proposal (what has been happening in recent years in Latin America, a proposal that we must undoubtedly support with all force, because at least they are a thorn in the side of the system – Chavez in Venezuela, Morales in Bolivia, Correa in Ecuador, Bachelet in Chile, Kirchner in Argentina, Workers’ Party in Brazil, Mujica in Uruguay, Ortega in Nicaragua) this shows, above all, the real debacle of a radical change proposal.

“It is not a question of reforming private property, but of abolishing it; it is not a question of alleviating class antagonisms, but of abolishing classes; it is not a question of improving the existing society, but of establishing a new one,” said Marx.

Reforming capitalism, giving it a human face, redistributing the wealth a little more equitably without addressing the real root of inequity, all that has been happening with popular political projects in recent years. It is “politically correct” to support them; it is an ethical obligation for those who continue to think of a more just, more equitable world. But it should not be forgotten that they are not projects that challenge the capitalist system at its root. In other words, the left has been domesticated.

Is popular power going to these elections? Can you build a real revolutionary change this way?

Without a doubt, they are important projects, advances in relation to the worst and most antipopular neoliberal recipes that were imposed years ago. That is why people choose them in free elections when going to electoral processes. But these processes have short legs. They do not substantially transform anything. And for that very reason, they are projects that can succumb.

Projects of national capitalism and anti-imperialism which won wide popular support in several Latin American countries in the twentieth century (Peronism in Argentina, Vargas in Brazil, Torrijos in Panama, Velazco Alvarado in Peru, Democratic Spring in Guatemala) left some marks and good memories, but failed to transform anything at the root of these societies.

The population votes more and more, following marketing techniques imposed on them by political parties (always on the right). Those parties are the managers of the system, its administrators, and nothing more, absolutely nothing more! With good marketing campaigns they impose candidates, more as film actors than as statesmen. The left, with proposals that can not go beyond the limits of the capitalist system.

For example, Salvadoran guerrillas converted into a formal political party. What awaits the guerrilla forces in Colombia or the Bolivarian Revolution itself? Beyond the passion and hope these movements arouse – they offer a path to socialism that never goes quite far enough and where there is little or nothing they can do in the face of fierce competition with the right. Even if the left wins elections, revolution is far more than occupying the house of government. Revolution is genuine popular power, basic democracy!

Populations are monumentally manipulated to be disinterested in politics.

“Democracy is a system where people are made to believe that they decide something in their affairs without actually deciding anything, ” said Paul Valéry.

Formal democracy and its electoral paraphernalia is nothing more than an increasingly well-equipped media spectacle, but no more than that. From there to authentic popular power, it is quite far. The elections have nothing to do with the real transformation of a society, although today the preaching of the system has almost forced us to “discipline ourselves” and enter that illusory game.

The triumph of right-wing, neoliberal Mauricio Macri is deceptive. Can something really different emerge from this flawed electoral system? Can there be real deep and sustainable changes in the midst of this faux “democratic” framework? Or is it necessary to think of direct, grassroots, popular democracies without well-dressed representatives and bodyguards?