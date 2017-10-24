FARC-EP: Open Letter to Santos

FARC-EP

The Political Council of the People’s Alternative Revolutionary Force – FARC has sent an open letter to President Juan Manuel Santos. Here is the full text:

Mr Juan Manuel Santos,

President of the Republic

The National Political Council of the People’s Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC) wishes to express our concern about the chain of events that have been occurring in recent days and that affect in different ways communities, members of our Party in the process of reincorporation, as well as some Territorial Spaces for Training and Reincorporation.

As you are aware, the tripartite mission in charge of verifying the fulfillment of the parties’ commitments in relation to the Bilateral and Definitive Ceasefire and End of Hostilities Agreement and Abandonment of Arms has recently ended its work.

The balance is highly positive; its fundamental characteristic was the almost nonexistence of cases of violation of the protocols and, on the contrary, the respect of the obligations agreed in the Agreement, by the State and the insurgency; something recognized both nationally and internationally.

No one can doubt that, with this Agreement, we managed to stop more than 50 years of confrontation, something unthinkable until recently; but more importantly, we began to build trust among the militarily opposed parties, which is the basis for the necessary reconciliation and reconstruction of our nation.

Because of this, attention is drawn to events such as those recently experienced in the municipality of Tumaco, in the department of Nariño, where at least six peasants were killed and others injured when protesting at the failure to comply with the Government’s commitments contained in point 4 of the Havana Agreements, and which, as it all indicates, involves the responsibility of members of the Armed Forces, according to reports hitherto known, from the Office of the Ombudsman and other investigating entities; to which we must add the murder of renowned community leaders in the same area.

Likewise, yesterday we learned of the irruption of the Public Force in the Territorial Space for Training and Reincorporation “Ariel Aldana”, in the same municipality of Tumaco, with the purpose of arresting citizen Tito Aldemar Ruano Yandun, who appears as a militiaman in the lists submitted for accreditation by the FARC-EP for all purposes related to the agreements signed between the State and the insurgency.

In this case, regardless of the differences we may have as to the membership of the FARC-EP of that citizen, we are interested in drawing attention to the need to respect the agreed mechanisms for the settlement of disputes between parts to avoid losing the confidence built; which does not question the power of the State to make a presence in the whole national territory.

We understand that a stable and lasting peace implies, on the part of the State and the citizens, the respect of the law and the acquired commitments. Another incident that occurred in the last few hours raises our concern: in the municipality of San José del Guaviare, in the neighborhood of Colinas, in the Territorial Space for Training and Reconciliation “Jaime Pardo Leal”, units of the Public Force fired on two FARC-EP former guerrillas, fortunately without physical consequences.

This happened after the explosion, in the same area, of a motorcycle bomb, by unknown. At the time of the explosion, our comrades were on a farm in that Territorial Space, collecting leaves to wrap tamales and were targeted by shots of official weapons, while they were walking back to their homes.

Let us not allow, Mr. President, to deteriorate the trust between the parties, built to such a high cost over these months. The signed Agreement, its subsequent protocols and developments, contain the necessary mechanisms to ensure that any difference or incident can be resolved in the spirit of consensus and understanding between the parties.

Unfortunately, peace and reconciliation of the Colombians still have powerful enemies, who spare no effort in torpedoing the implementation of the agreements, nor lose the opportunity to stir things up and try to sabotage the agreements.

We call on all the mechanisms, national and international, contemplated in the agreements to sit down, in an objective and calm way, to analyse the present difficulties, with the certainty that we will find the most appropriate way to strengthen the construction of a stable and lasting peace in our country, while at the same time closing the way to those who seek to benefit from the climate of uncertainty that surrounds the implementation stage.

National Political Council, People’s Alternative Revolutionary Force – FARC