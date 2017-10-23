ELN – FARC: Declaration of Montecristi



On this day, delegations of the National Liberation Army-ELN and the political party Revolutionary Alternative Force Common – FARC, have met in Montecristi, Ecuador, birthplace of national hero Eloy Alfaro, for the purpose of evaluating the development of the peace process with the national government.

After deliberating for two days, we would state the following:

1- We express our determination to reach full peace and the transformation that most Colombians crave, in joint defense of the peace processes and our commitment to explore common mechanisms so that the agreement between the government and the FARC-EP advances the agenda of talks between the government and the ELN, so that we harmonize the two processes. For this purpose, we have decided to create a joint mechanism between the two forces, that will inform the government, the country and the international community of progress.

2- Recognizing progress in the political solution in recent years, we also express our rejection of persecution, manifested in the growing number of murders and imprisonments of social leaders, human rights defenders and the murder of thirty former combatants of the FARC – crimes which mostly remain unpunished due to the Attorney General’s Office failing in their investigations.

We call on the victims’ organizations, human rights defenders, and democratic and alternative sectors to the organization, to join in complaint, resistance, mobilization, defense of life and territory, for guarantees and Human Rights of Colombians.

3-Reiterate that paramilitarism is the greatest threat to peace in Colombia, society and democracy, therefore it is necessary to take immediate and effective action for the definitive measures to dismantle paramilitary organizations and their support networks.

4-The truth must be known that to achieve peace, the will to change and a commitment to never again violate peace, must be present, to eliminate the weaknesses of a system that requires urgent change.

5- The solution to the complex problem of illicit crops cannot remain a purely repressive one with adverse results such as those seen in Tumaco and which also threatens to spread to other regions to comply with government commitments to the United States. The Colombian government needs to act sensibly, with sovereignty, and the State must first meet its commitments with Colombian communities, implement substitution plans, programs of social investment, transparency in resource management, formalizing the ownership of land and strengthening coexistence.

6- We present our concerns about unbridled corruption that has invaded the social structure in public and private institutions of the nation: the courts, Congress, the executive branch, prosecutors, regional state agencies, as well as public and private companies.

The scandalous criminal behavior of individuals embedded at the highest level of the civil service and the private sector jeopardizes the possibility of peace and real democracy to which we aspire.

We consider it necessary to design policies and concerted action to end this alarming situation of widespread corruption.

7 -This historic, exceptional moment demands the plural alliance of the sectors that defend peace and transformation in the political and social spheres.

We call for full compliance with the Havana Agreement and the development of participation agreed in the Bureau of Quito.

For the sake of Colombia, we affirm from Ciudad Alfaro Montecristi, Ecuador, that despite difficulty – however large – we will not fail in the pursuit of peace, built upon the foundations of social equity, sovereignty, truth and democracy, as recalled in his recent visit when the pope told the country: “inequity is the root of social ills”.

ELN and FARC delegations

Montecristi, October 23, 2017