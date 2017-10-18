Colombia: Peace is Progressing, Despite all Difficulties

Orsola | @orsola23, FARC-EP

I think the Peace Agreement signed in Havana with the Government is not just a good Agreement rooted on the existing situation and realities, it is also a correct political decision taken by our organization.

The Agreement reflects a reality forgotten by many when it comes to make a collective or individual analysis: strength relations. You can desire more, but in politics, you need strength to impose your aims.

If we examine our interlocutor in the dialogues, we could talk of a divided government suffering from a growing loss of prestige when it comes to implement the agreements. Even worse, it shows planned intention to refuse complying in order to demoralise us. This within a State that still maintains its fascist structures and ideas, fiercely anti-popular. A strong opposition to peace and a desire for war, stained with serious responsibility and a hand in paramilitarism, State crimes, corruption. A heavy bureaucracy to which we have to add improvisation and long procedures among other things.

All these are big difficulties we are very worried about. There are serious inconsistencies in the implementation and comprehensive reincorporation process for the FARC. Which is not to say there hasn’t been progress in the implementation and above all in reincorporation. Of course there have been advances. We have made important, strategic steps, I would say, to consolidate the peace process. Nobody has actually analysed the advances, we rather focus on the bad things, and this makes no sense. Let’s see some of these advances:

The transformation from armed movement to open and legal political party, the “bankarization”, the health service, the identity documents, the accreditation, the certification, ECOMUN, the education and validation of knowledge, the visits to our families, the national plenaries, the foundational congress, the participation in various national events, the pedagogy work, the flourishing of our cultural and artistic expressions, Voces de Paz, medicine grants in Cuba, the course on security in Havana, the registration of our party to the National Electoral Body.

Let’s add to this, amnesty, security provided by UNIPEP and the security forces in the different spaces and movements, the visits of personalities and common people to our Zones, the support from governments, councils and other bodies to our projects in different places, the recognition and support to our organization from various presidents and international community. Right now we could add to this the Constitutional Court sentence that juridically guarantee the Peace Agreements for the next three Presidential mandates.

The process has achieved an empowerment and if we are able to extend this to the public opinion with a clear, inclusive language getting us closer to all social sectors, we could gain important political achievements on the medium term.

I believe that the People’s Alternative Revolutionary Force-FARC, is enjoying a very important moment in the building of peace and the future of the country. Let’s hope our enthusiasm would overcome reality and dreams would come true as we have planned them. Everything though is a struggle, a permanent accumulation: no doubt we are much better now than 10 years ago.

The Establishment, on its side, will continue to do anything in its power to destroy and demoralise us. We cannot ignore the fact that in some way it has achieved this through its planned unfulfillments. We must of course demand the Government to comply with all the agreements but also we should self-govern our economic projects with social and supportive organisations. There is no path more hopeful than the one opened by collective efforts.

As far as we understand, many former guerrillas, men and women, looking for quick solutions, have started their own working experiences, some with their families, others with other people, leaving us only desperation. Our duty is to reclaim the strength of collective work, that work that always accompanied us during the long years of war, where we all contributed: one for all and all for one. Our vitality was the communitarian work, each one of us helping according to its possibilities and we all have the same rights and duties, according to our possibilities.

This collective interest took us out of tremendous difficulties. Now it will be the same, if we know how to take advantage of all the human, politica, ideological potential we have. There are some Territorial Spaces for Training and Reincorporation where collective work has been exemplary, and not just on the economic level, but also on the explosion of artistic and cultural expressions we have. Yes, it is true that the Peace Agreement talks of financing reincorporation, but if we sit and wait for this money, we’ll be crushed by the economic situation. Social and supportive self-management is very important.

It is what we were used to do during the war in times of harvest. We cannot forget this. And yes, people look at us with this attitude and they are going to help us, as it is already happening in many areas. Indeed we have to sum our fight to this to force the Government to comply with what it has agreed to. The peace process, its norms and implementation are progressing. I find it very interesting the funds announced by our political direction that will benefit existing projects in the Territorial Spaces for Training and Reincorporation.

Things have not been easy for us, nor for the people. It took us 53 years to build the FARC-EP. The Peace Process is progressing among difficulties and inconsistencies, but at the same time there are possibilities and realities we cannot ignore. We have achieved the compliance by the government of some significant things that will allow us to continue on the political struggle as we have always done. We are convinced that through the collective work of our party, People’s Alternative Revolutionary Force-FARC, and our political, ideological and organisational unity, we will achieve the compliance of the agreements and our comprehensive reincorporation to civilian life.