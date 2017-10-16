Venezuela: Another Victory from Below

Les Blough*

Axis of Logic

October 16th 2017

Chavismo won another historic victory today in spite of the brutal US war on the economy, the Washington – backed violence geared to the comprehensive and exhaustive media assault over the last few years, all aimed at overthrowing the government of President Nicolás Maduro. It hasn’t worked – not with these people.

After all that the Venezuelan people have suffered, deprived of food and other essential products, violent attacks on their schools, hospitals & medical clinics, destruction of other public buildings, sabotage of their electrical grid, regular violent attacks by Colombian paramilitaries, having their elected leaders maligned, lied about and demonized, seeing their government resources diverted from production, services and development to defense, living with distress and fear in their daily lives and seeing their friends and love ones maimed and die simply because of their political views – despite all the suffering they have endured they supported their elected government today and sent the US-backed right wing packing.

Venezuelans are among the most politically educated and geopolitically aware people in the world and they know from whence their suffering comes and that it’s not by the hands of the leaders they’ve elected.

Malcolm X once stated, “No man gives up power willingly. It must be taken from him.” Well Malcolm, your words are almost universally true but not so in the Bolivarian Revolution. With the new Constituent Assembly that over 8 million Venezuelans voted for in July, President Maduro brilliantly handed down to the people true “power from below” and today they rewarded him and his administration with this nationwide victory.

When Barbara Walters interviewed our late President Chávez in New York a few years ago, she asked him, “Why do the people love you so?” Chávez answered, “It’s really simple, it’s because I love them. Love is reciprocal.” We saw that reciprocity today between the people and President Maduro who received his training and mission from “El Comandante.”

But Venezuela not only rewarded their government of choice today. They also gave yet another lesson on participatory democracy to the world and demonstrated their resilience and the courage to stand up: to the Lords of War, the hostile US Congress, the Pentagon and CIA, the US Southern command, US installed enemies in neighboring Colombia hosting 7 US military bases and 13 other Latin American countries. For years on end the Venezuelan people and their leadership continue to stand up to the capitalist matrix including Wall Street, the Federal Reserve, the 3 Rating Agencies which arbitrarily downgrade Venezuela’s credit rating in the face of its solvency, the Central Banks across the US and Europe, the European Union, NATO, Big Pharma, International Airlines and exporters in lockstep with US foreign policy, layers of US sanctions, OPEC traitors like Saudi Arabia and of course the masters of organized deceit, the Corporate disinformation and entertainment industry, not to mention their having to tolerate the tirades and threats from Washington’s idiot president, Donald Trump.

Vive Chávez! Vive Maduro! Vive Venezuela!

*Les Blough, is Axis of Logic’s Editor in Venezuela

Chavismo devastated and won 17 governorships (10.10pm Venezuelan tim)

Klibis Marín, Ultimas Noticias, October 15th

Caracas..- The president of the National Electoral Council, Tibisay Lucena, reported on Sunday night the irreversible results of 22 states with the transmission of 95.8 of the data.

Amazon

Miguel Rodríguez (Psuv) with 59.95% of the votes.

Anzoátegui

Antonio Barreto Sira (AD) with 52.01% 343445

Apure

Ramón Carrizales (Psuv) with 51.92%

Aragua Rodolfo Marco Torres (Psuv) with 86.53%

Barinas

Argenis Chávez (Psuv) with 52.88%

Carabobo

Rafael Lacava (Psuv) with 51.95%

Cojedes

Margot Godoy (Psuv) with 55.48%

Falcon

Victor Clark (Psuv) 51.86%

Guárico

José Vasquez (Psuv) with 61.68%

Lara

Carmen Meléndez (Psuv) with 57.65%

Mérida

Ramón Guevara (AD) with 41.05%

Miranda

Hector Rodríguez (Psuv) with 52.54%

Monagas

Yelitce Sanatella (Psuv) 43.94%

New Sparta

Alfredo Díaz (MUD) with 51.81%

Portuguese

Rafael Calles (Psuv) with 64.24%

Sucre

Edwin Rojas (Psuv) 59.89%

Tachira

Laidy Gomez (AD) with 63.29%

Trujillo

Henry Rangel Silva (Psuv) with 59.9%

Yaracuy

Julio León Heredia (Psuv) with 61.68%

Zulia

Juan Pablo Guanipa (PJ) with 51.6%

Delta Amacuro

Liseta Hernández (Psuv) with 58.78%

Vargas

Jorge García Carneiro (Psuv) with 52.35%

“From this moment the regional boards are authorized to proceed to the adjudication and proclamation of the winners,” said the President of the Electoral Power.

“The Venezuelan people gave a great lesson to the whole world of what we are, worthy representatives of this country, exercising our sovereignty in peace and democracy through voting, to all and all congratulations,” she said.