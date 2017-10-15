Polls Close in Venezuela’s Regional Elections

The Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the vote was successful and had been conducted in a peaceful, exemplary way.
Voters in Venezuela lined up and waited to vote since the early hours of the morning. | Photo: teleSUR
Polls have closed in Venezuela’s regional elections.
Ballots have been cast for 23 governors at 13,559 polling stations nationwide.
About 18 million people are eligible to vote.
The Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the polls have been successful and were conducted in a peaceful, exemplary way.
“There has not been a single incident, electoral process in peace, perfect,” said Maduro, during a speech from the presidential palace in Caracas.
This is the second election held this year in the South American country — the first was held on July 30 to elect members of the National Constituent Assembly.
Many see it as a litmus test for nationwide political sentiment, as the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela faces off against several opposition parties.
Some 2,000 officials have been dispatched to ensure transparency in the voting process and oversee any irregularities. They have been joined by at least 70 international observers.
Venezuela’s National Electoral Council relocated 274 voting stations in areas that had been affected by an outbreak of violence earlier this year when over 100 people lost their lives.
The Vice President Tareck El Aissami, who voted in the state of Aragua, said the process is the most dignified response to interventionism.
“We are ratifying once again the democratic vocation of the people,” he said.
“It is not the United States that determines the fate of Venezuela, but the people. We came to seal our commitment to the Constitution.”
Over 1,300 Observers Monitor Venezuela Election
More than 18 million Venezuelans are eligible to vote for the 220 candidates running in the election.
Seventy international and 1,240 national observers are auditing more than 13,559 polling stations set up throughout Venezuela’s 23 states to oversee the country’s gubernatorial elections.
In addition, around 260,000 military members are present at and around polling stations to ensure voting transparency and civility.
Nicanor Moscoso, president of the Latin American Council of Electoral Experts, CEELA, told reporters that the Venezuelan system recently processed 12 voting system audits, in which nearly all of Venezuela’s 16 political parties participated. Moscoso reiterated that CEELA feels “satisfied” and “confident” that today’s elections will be “absolutely transparent” and that election results will accurately reflect citizens’ votes.
More than 18 million Venezuelans are eligible to vote for the 220 candidates running in the election. Only 17,000 people, or 0.01 percent of the Venezuelan population, are ineligible to cast a ballot. This low number is not expected to affect the overall governorship results.
Venezuela’s National Electoral Council announced early this morning that 203 polling stations will be closed in areas where violent opposition protests took place in April and June, in response to the possibility of threats against voters that occurred during the Constituent Assembly elections in July.
All polling stations are set to close at 6 p.m. local time barring a line of voters. International electoral oversight organizations have long hailed Venezuela’s voting system as being one of the most transparent and fail-safe developed to prevent voter fraud or irregularities.
Venezuelan Regional Elections Observer: Process was Smooth
In an interview with teleSUR, Javier Farje, one of 70 international observers accompanying Venezuela’s regional elections, said the electoral process proceeded “smoothly” without any “acts of violence.”
Farje added “what we have seen is democracy in action in Venezuela.”
He has been observing the polls in the western state of Lara and was invited to take part by the National Election Council, CNE, but stressed that as a freelance journalist he has maintained complete independence.
He said all voting machines “were in place” when voters began to arrive at 6 a.m. local time as polls opened in Barquisimeto, in the northwest of the country.
Police had been deployed at the voting stations to maintain security.
Farje said the ballot matched that reported by other observers who said all political parties had conducted themselves “in a peaceful manner.” This has also been confirmed by the Venezuelan Ombudsman and Public Prosecutor’s offices.
By midday, he said more than 50 percent of people at several polling stations had voted, showing the organized nature of the process.
Farje’s observation reflects the President of the Council of Electoral Experts in Latin America, Nicanor Moscoso, who affirmed that Venezuela’s electoral system is “the best in Latin America,” highlighting its reliability and transparency.
The regional elections have been taking place one week before the government and representatives of the opposition resume peace talks aimed at further consolidating stability in the country.
The first round of meetings took place last month, with both parties agreeing to continue to dialogue.
Venezuela’s President Slams International Media for Under-Reporting Elections
The electoral process has been completely peaceful so far, with not a single incident reported.
Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has criticized the international media for under-reporting the regional elections in the country.
“I’ve been tuning into the BBC, CNN and others, and today’s elections were completely ignored,” Maduro said during a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Caracas.
He also pointed out that 80 percent of the domestic media — press, TV and radio — are in private hands, and opposed to the Bolivarian government.
“(The opposition) have the support of all private television stations.”
Maduro highlighted that the electoral process has been completely peaceful so far, with not a single incident reported.
“The people who went to the ballot boxes voted for the image, the prestige of Venezuelan democracy,” he added. “We are demonstrating to the world that we are living in a democracy, in freedom.”
Maduro stressed that Venezuela had “the best and most reliable electoral system in Latin America,” with an automatized and printed electoral process.
He also predicted a high turnout and encouraged people to vote “in order to strengthen the path of peace as a key element to moving forward with the great social works”
“May the guarimbas never come back again, with their violence, hitting and burning people,” he said. “I hope that the time of fraudulent elections in this country is over.”