Polls Close in Venezuela’s Regional Elections

Voters in Venezuela lined up and waited to vote since the early hours of the morning. | Photo: teleSUR

Polls have closed in Venezuela’s regional elections.

Ballots have been cast for 23 governors at 13,559 polling stations nationwide.

About 18 million people are eligible to vote.

The Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the polls have been successful and were conducted in a peaceful, exemplary way.

“There has not been a single incident, electoral process in peace, perfect,” said Maduro, during a speech from the presidential palace in Caracas.

Presidente @NicolasMaduro: “No ha habido ni un solo incidente. Un proceso electoral perfecto, en alegría, en paz” pic.twitter.com/vqOysAzgfJ — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) 15 October 2017

This is the second election held this year in the South American country — the first was held on July 30 to elect members of the National Constituent Assembly.

Many see it as a litmus test for nationwide political sentiment, as the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela faces off against several opposition parties.

Some 2,000 officials have been dispatched to ensure transparency in the voting process and oversee any irregularities. They have been joined by at least 70 international observers.

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council relocated 274 voting stations in areas that had been affected by an outbreak of violence earlier this year when over 100 people lost their lives.

The Vice President Tareck El Aissami, who voted in the state of Aragua, said the process is the most dignified response to interventionism.

“We are ratifying once again the democratic vocation of the people,” he said.

“It is not the United States that determines the fate of Venezuela, but the people. We came to seal our commitment to the Constitution.”

More than 18 million Venezuelans are eligible to vote for the 220 candidates running in the election.

Seventy international and 1,240 national observers are auditing more than 13,559 polling stations set up throughout Venezuela’s 23 states to oversee the country’s gubernatorial elections.

In addition, around 260,000 military members are present at and around polling stations to ensure voting transparency and civility.

Nicanor Moscoso, president of the Latin American Council of Electoral Experts, CEELA, told reporters that the Venezuelan system recently processed 12 voting system audits, in which nearly all of Venezuela’s 16 political parties participated. Moscoso reiterated that CEELA feels “satisfied” and “confident” that today’s elections will be “absolutely transparent” and that election results will accurately reflect citizens’ votes.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council announced early this morning that 203 polling stations will be closed in areas where violent opposition protests took place in April and June, in response to the possibility of threats against voters that occurred during the Constituent Assembly elections in July.

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council announced early this morning that 203 polling stations will be closed in areas where violent opposition protests took place in April and June, in response to the possibility of threats against voters that occurred during the Constituent Assembly elections in July.

All polling stations are set to close at 6 p.m. local time barring a line of voters. International electoral oversight organizations have long hailed Venezuela’s voting system as being one of the most transparent and fail-safe developed to prevent voter fraud or irregularities.

Javier Farje said “what we have seen is democracy in action in Venezuela.”