Confirmed: US to Take Venezuela to UN Security Council

Misión Verdad

Translated and Edited by Arturo Rosales, Axis of Logic

US Congressmen presented a draft law which proposes to ask the United Nations Security Council to impose sanctions on Venezuela. Is the US playing its last card on a multilateral level?

The US Congress plays a leading role when it comes to “humanitarian” intervention in other countries. Corporate interests are in play which have imposed policies that benefit those who control both the international market and geopolitical arena that bear the American stamp.

Printed on the same file: “Failed State” and “Humanitarian Crisis”

The draft law is called Venezuela Humanitarian Assistance and Defense of Democratic Governance Act of 2017. It was recently discussed on September 28 and thenpromptly approved by the House of Representatives and, subsequently, by the US Senate. It begins with figures that relate a biased story of a humanitarian crisis based on data on health and nutrition of the Venezuelan population obtained from universities with directors openly opposed to the government such as the Catholic University Andres Bello (UCAB) and the Universidad Simón Bolívar (USB) as well as the NGO Human Rights Watch.

In the draft law, presented by Eliot Engel, Albio Sires, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Mario Diaz-Balart so as to supposedly “provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Venezuela, defend democratic governance and combat generalized public corruption”, emphasis is placed on the refusal of the Venezuelan Government to accept the “humanitarian aid” which attempted to deal in an “institutional” way with the National Assembly (AN) which jas an anti-chavista majority and is in contempt of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ). With a clear tendency towards disinformation, economic data published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is used and so-called “facts” that speak about the existence of “political prisoners”, while omitting the crimes committed during violence in 2014 and subsequent coup conspiracies.

Then there are the “demands” of the US Congress made to the Venezuelan Government, that are the same as those which have been publicly made by gringo officials and spokespersons of the MUD: from the acceptance of “humanitarian aid” of food and medicine from USAUD and other Latin American countries (which would make 10 million dollars available); the acceptance of commitments from Venezuela to multilateral institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank; the release of “political prisoners” and the restoration of the full powers of the AN after it had already been declared in contempt of court by the TSJ.

On the other hand, the draft law insists on accusations against senior officials of the Venezuelan government (it includes members of the National Electoral Council (CNE) and the judicial system) as well as the security forces. The accusations include corruption, drug trafficking and money laundering, without showing any evidence to justify such charges.

This Bill is the result of years of work that NGOs, foundations and media funded by various American institutions, whose editors (led by its promoter, Democrat Eliot Engel) have taken advantage of the inputs and narratives contained in the bulky dossier that they have assembled against the Venezuelan State. It is the fruit of years of “work” in favor of the gringo establishment, NGOs such as the Venezuelan Penal Forum and Provea that are finally responding politically to their creditors.

The Strategy: obtain sanctions in the UN

In the steps to take, the law in question directs the White House to instruct Nikki Haley, Ambassador of the United States at the UN, to propose a resolution that will force the Venezuelan government to allow the delivery of “humanitarian relief”. In the case that it was refused, it would apply to the Security Council to call on the Bolivarian government to “allow the safe and unhindered access to humanitarian agencies and their partners – , including possible support from neighboring countries thus allowing the “intervention of other Latin American countries”.

The document also expressed total support for the application of the Inter-American Democratic Charter and to send a mission of electoral observers to Venezuela organized by Luis Almagro as the head of the OAS, as well as sanctions on officials accused of acts of “great corruption”.

Objective: to turn Venezuela into a new Libya?

By raising the “Venezuela case” to the UN Security Council under the pretext of “humanitarian”, this sector of power linked to the US President Donald Trump seems to fit into a well-known profile: a situation of specific difficulty resulting in violations to sovereignty by foreign political and military forces.

A good historical example of “humanitarian intervention” by the UN is in Somalia which since 1991 he kept that country embroiled in a constant war fueled by the US, in addition to a permanent invasion from Kenya.

In the very same way, the UN Security Council, permanent members such as the United States, United Kingdom and France allowed the terrorist advance in Libya and the overthrow of Muammar al-Gaddafi based on the Resolutions 1970 (2011) and 1973 (2011), in which a powerful oil, commercial and financial embargo was approved against that African nation.

With protests, using the pretext of unemployment and rising commodity and services prices, an escalation of violence was implemented and intervention in Libya was approved. By means of Resolution 1970 the rejection of the ‘international community’ (the Western powers) to “human rights violations” was agreed and this was reported as propaganda resulting in a blockade and naming the Libyan government as “Qaddafi’s regime” in the international, globalized corporate media. The parallels are evident.

For that dossier, convictions and recommendations of the Arab League, the African Union and the Islamic Conference against Libya were important, and the resolution called upon the government to allow access to international observers and humanitarian supplies. Is the Lima Group commissioned to do the same in Latin America?

Resolution 1973, issued a few weeks after the previous one, authorized the adoption of “all necessary measures”, which led to the use of force. Although territorial occupation was ruled out, it established “a ban on all flights” in Libyan airspace, authorizing NATO forces to shoot down Libyan aircraft.

The rest is history. Today Libya has been “somalialized”. The alliance between jihadists, common delinquents and smugglers has resulted in a very profitable financial conundrum due to the trafficking of migrants, also known as trade in human beings.

Vital for the plan: the Humanitarian War

The US political elite appears to have ruled out the MUD as a major player in its plan of action. It has increased the role of the Lima Group and its influence at the OAS in order to seek UN sanctions, as recommended by the former commander of the Allied NATO Forces, Admiral James Stavridis, who is predicting an upcoming civil war and a humanitarian crisis.

The Venezuelan Government has not accepted, nor would even dream of accepting, any “humanitarian” action even in the midst of the economic war, sabotage to public services, the financing of violent actions (looting or riots) then presented on a global scale under the matrix of “hunger” and the “Failed State”, nor the recent financial blockade. However, what was said in the Bill aimed at neighboring Latin American governments will be vital in the setting up a media-type scenario and the fabrication of the “necessity” for intervention in forums such as the United Nations shielded by the “Responsibility to Protect” (R2P, in English).

This doctrine elaborated by the US was used as a mechanism to intervene in Libya, since the African nation, according to that narrative, had turned into a “Failed State”, where the “international community” had an obligation to intervene to “protect its population”. Again, using the narrative of a “humanitarian crisis”, the resemblance is evident with respect to the treatment it wants to impose on Venezuela.

With the same objective in mind, but this time from the OAS, Luis Almagro is trying something similar in his latest report which is a regional roadmap that intends to fabricate amongst other things, a Venezuela refugee crisis on the borders of neighboring countries.

The thesis that international peace and security are threatened by internal situations in Venezuela that prevent “humanitarian assistance” is an aspect of the new international law defended by geopolitical and transnational interests over the principle of non-interference and intervention in the internal affairs of nation-States. The action of neighboring states remains to be seen, in the framework of Trump’s “military option”, to worsen the domestic situation (massive migrations, shortages, drugs, weapons and paramilitary violence) that are conducive to such threats and activate the bellicose application that humanitarian crises have become an excuse for U.S. intervention.