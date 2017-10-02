Venezuela: Plan República Deploys in Preparation for October 15 Elections



The Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Ceofanb) announced Monday that the deployment of Plan Republic personnel will begin, which will reinforce security in the Strategic Integral Defense Regions (REDI) and in the Operational Zones of Integral Defense (Zodi) throughout the country during the regional elections on October 15.

Through the social network Twitter, Ceofanb released the information with this message:

In guarantee of the security of the people and the polling stations, FANB executes the deployment of the Republic Plan, Regional Elections 2017″ and notes that such operation is carried out in accordance with the instructions issued by Ceofanb commander-in-chief, Remigio Ceballos.

In another message, Ceofanb ratified the security guarantee for these elections.

Among the functions of this component is to ensure the safety of voters and accredited personnel in polling stations, as well as the safeguarding of consumables, equipment and election machines.

18,094,065 voters are invited to participate in the elections on October 15, according to the Electoral Registration Court (RE) corresponding to July 15 this year. This includes 17,898,004 Venezuelan residents and 196,061 foreigners residing in the country who are registered in the Electoral Registry.

In the court of the ER voters of the Capital District are not included because this district has a special regime of government, or voters residing abroad.