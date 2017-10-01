844 People Wounded by Brutal Police Violence in Catalonia



Europe !!! This is Europe, our masters who have cracked our heads open with the brute force of their “freedom and democracy” and destroyed us. This is how Spanish police deal with the citizens of Catalonia who wish to secede from Spain and have been seeking this for decades. Rishvana Military Operations Room

Translated by Internationalist 360° for the Libyan Revolutionary Committees Movement

Madrid’s Violent Tactics See Catalan Independence Voters Switch Sides

Sputnik-Europe

The “dreadful” and “unjustified” violence meted out by heavily-armed troops on unarmed and peacefully assembled voters in Catalonia is causing locals to switch sides.

A Catalonian government spokesman stated that over 840 people were injured, many seriously, as police loyal to Madrid used seemingly random and indiscriminate violence against peaceful independence referendum voters on Sunday.

Spanish government security forces fired rubber bullets directly at peacefully assembled voters in Barcelona, and attacked the elderly and many people seated on the ground throughout Catalonia.

Catalan regional government spokesman Jordi Turull noted that the unopposed violence applied to Catalan voters is the direct responsibility of Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and the country’s Interior Minister, Juan Ignacio Zoido, and has called for the resignation of both officials, according to APnews.com.

The actions of the Spanish National Police and Civil Guard security troops displayed “a clear motivation to harm citizens,” added Turull.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemon declared that Madrid’s violent use of batons and rubber bullets during the voting process displayed a “dreadful external image of Spain,” cited by The Independent.

“The unjustified, disproportionate and irresponsible violence of the Spanish state today has not only failed to stop Catalans’ desire to vote but has helped to clarify all the doubts we had to resolve today,” he added.

International observers — part of a delegation of some 30 high-profile foreign nationals — invited by Catalan officials to document the voting process noted the violence with dismay.

Israeli Parliament member and Catalan vote observer Ksenia Svetlova stated that she was astonished at the violence used by Spanish forces against peaceful and unarmed voters.

Describing bleeding and injured voters at polling stations in Barcelona, Svetlova stated, “we did expect a normal democratic process. We knew that a lot of police were here but there should be a respect for the will of the people to vote, regardless of what you think of the referendum,” cited by AP.

Catalonia voters have been profoundly impacted by the violence, with many switching their support to the ‘Yes’ vote for independence, in light of Madrid’s violent tactics.

One Barcelona local, waiting to vote, was thrown along with many others out of her place in line by heavily-armed Spanish National Police agents, who then smashed a school door down and grabbed ballot boxes before quickly retreating to nearly armored vehicles.

“I was always against independence but what the Spanish state is doing is making me change my mind,” the voter stated, cited by APnews.com.

“The National Police and Civil Guard are treating us like criminals. I was most likely going to vote “No” until the National Police sent me flying. Now I will try to vote Yes.”

Catalan Ombudsman Urges Council of Europe to Respond to Violence at Referendum

Sputnik-Europe

Catalan Ombudsman Rafael Ribo said the Council of Europe should respond to the violent actions of the Spanish police during the independence referendum.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Catalan Ombudsman Rafael Ribo said that he would complain to the Council of Europe in connection with the disproportional use of force by Spanish police during the Catalan independence referendum.

“Today the escalation went too far. The Council of Europe should respond,” Ribo told a press conference.

The ombudsman added that he maintained contacts with Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights Nils Muiznieks, the Catalan local government, the Spanish parliament’s lawmakers and the European politicians.

Dear @JunckerEU:

Article 7 of the European Union Treaty

“Suspension of any Member State that uses military force on its own population.”

Please share.#SpainOutOfEU#ShameOnSpain#CatalanReferendum pic.twitter.com/WUfBoAf75N — Liz Castro (@lizcastro) 1 октября 2017 г.​

“Tonight we will submit all the information that we are receiving at the moment. We are witnessing human rights violations in the Kingdom of Spain… The law enforcement forces disproportionately use violent actions against civilians,” Ribo added.

Catalan government’s spokesman Jordi Turull called opolice actions at the region’s independence referendum “an international embarrassment.”

“What the police is doing is truly an international embarrassment,” Turull said at a press conference.

“What they are doing is scandalous and outrageous and it is a thing to complain about on the international level. The Spanish government should be ashamed of itself. It is placing Spain in a very difficult situation because it is violating human rights, and the Spanish government should have to go and eventually justify what they are doing now to the international courts,” he added.

Meanwhile, Raul Romeva, the Catalan Generalitat secretary for the foreign relations, called on Europe to condemn the use of force by Spanish police against voters.

“Out! Out! Out!” Spanish Guardia Civil leave as citizens protest in Catalan town of Mont-roig del Camp pic.twitter.com/jZmWINQham — Help Catalonia (@CataloniaHelp2) 1 октября 2017 г.​

“We call on the European institutions to condemn the violence, which the European citizens faced. We urge the European institutions to pay attention to human rights violations by the Spanish government,” Romeva told a press conference.

Earlier in the day, a number of polling stations opened across Catalonia. The Spanish government is considering the vote to be illegal and taking measures aimed at foiling the referendum. According to media reports, police resorted to rubber bullets to disperse the protesters, who attempted to prevent police from shutting down the polling stations. Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau said that over 460 people were injured in Catalonia during the region’s independence referendum.