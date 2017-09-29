FARC Rejects US Claims of Peace Accord Violations

Colombia’s Revolutionary Alternative Forces of the Commons, or FARC, has rejected statements by U.S. Ambassador to Colombia Kevin Whitaker after he claimed that the former rebels hadn’t complied with the peace agreement.

The FARC’s National Political Council said they have adhered to the deal reached with the Colombian government in Havana, ending the more than 50-year-old internal conflict.

The political party said that Whitaker alleged the FARC hadn’t complied with requirements regarding drug trafficking, and therefore, will remain on the list of terrorist organizations.

“If the United States wants to help consolidate peace, it can’t stay in the past with a speech without foundation,” the FARC said in a statement.

The FARC added that Whitaker’s statements are aimed at obstructing the process of reintroduction into society as a new political alternative to the country’s problems.

“We are forced to establish a position before the public about a series of mistaken statements that confuse and obstruct the good development of the peace process in Colombia,” the organization said

The FARC concluded by saying it had complied with all parts of the agreement and that their actions towards it have been public.

“In Colombia, the fight against narcotic production requires confronting poverty and socioeconomic exclusion of rural communities pushed by misery towards illegal economic practices.”