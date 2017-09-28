90 Percent of the World’s Population Expressed Support for the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

Venezuelan diplomacy urges open exchange between nations

Translated by Internationalist 360°

Jorge Arreaza Montserrat, the Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, estimated that approximately 90 percent of the world’s population expresses support for the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, a country that “continues to fight for truth in different multilateral organizations throughout the world regarding what happens in the South American nation, ” he said during an interview conducted by Esther Quiaro in Circuito Union Radio.

“We talk frankly, not only with France, but also with Mexico, Chile and other countries that disagree with our political views. Diplomacy fundamentally allows for the frank exchange of political positions. We can never discard dialogue or cease transmitting the truth of a people, ” said the Venezuelan Foreign Minister.

In this context, he indicated that during the 72nd General Assembly of the United Nations, Venezuela complied with one of the fundamental principles of international relations: to converse, to clarify and to protest; which corresponds to the inherent rights of each member state.

“If we had the opportunity to meet with the President of the United States, we would have done so in the name of the Venezuelan people through a respectful conversation, in favor of humanity, which faces enough challenges, and we must attend to all of them,” he said.

The Foreign Minister emphasized the fundamental role played by the media in distorting the Venezuelan reality and spreading biased information. Venezuela, as any country that possesses great natural wealth, will defend its sovereignty against any imperial threat.

He also noted that during all meetings the rejection of President Donald Trump’s speech was reiterated.

“There are no military solutions when it comes to nuclear weapons. The strong consensus that emerged in the UN is the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, which is our position as well as that of other countries, including nuclear powers.”

The Minister reiterated that the spirit of the government and people of Venezuela will continue to encourage as well as maintain, relations of respect with all the nations of the world, “to agree to work together for humanity and to dismantle capitalism,” he concluded.

57 countries support the actions of the Venezuelan government for internal peace in the UN

Caracas, 28 Sep. AVN.- A total of 57 countries signed a joint statement on Venezuela at the 36th ordinary session of the United Nations ( UN ) Human Rights Council to support the actions of the South America country’s government in defense of peace and stability of the nation, which has faced a spiral of political violence for four months.

Throughout the document, countries such as Russia, Cuba, China, Bolivia, Palestine, Syria, South Africa, among others, repudiated any action aimed at violating “peace, tranquility and democratic stability”, “including threats against possible foreign intervention of a military nature,”.

The joint declaration expresses support for the sovereignty of the Venezuelan people, who alone are responsible for solving the political, economic and social problems that the Caribbean nation is experiencing, without the intervention of foreign powers. It is the exclusive right of Venezuelans to determine their future, respecting their will expressed in the terms set out in their national constitution. ”

In the document read by the Cuban representative, Pedro Pedroso, the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), a mechanism promoted by the national government to promote peace, dialogue, institutionality and mutual recognition, aims to guarantee the functioning of the Democratic State.

“The constituent process that takes place in Venezuela promotes the call for inclusive dialogue through mutual political recognition, national unity, reconciliation and cooperation among public authorities as a guarantee of the working of the democratic state,” said the statement.

The countries that signed the document supported the actions of the national government in order to preserve the peace, human rights and liberties of Venezuelan citizens which were violated in the acts perpetrated by opposition sectors, backed by foreign powers to bring about regime change.

“We reiterate support for the constitutional government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in its commitment to preserve peace and maintain democratic institutions in the country, as well as its determination to ensure full observance of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Venezuela,” said the members of Alba.

They also support the call for political dialogue made by the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, hosted by the President of the Dominican Republic, Danilo Medina, and the Spanish President José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.