NIC-IGG Declaration: Three Years after the Disappearance of 43 Students from the Isidro Burgos Rural Teaching College of Ayotzinapa

Declaration from the National Indigenous Congress and the Indigenous Governing Council Three Years after the Disappearance of 43 Students from the Isidro Burgos Rural Teachers College of Ayotzinapa

To the fathers and mothers of the 43 student compañeros of Ayotzinapa disappeared by the bad government:

To the people of Mexico:

To the people of the world:

To the National and International Sixth:

Three years after the Mexican government disappeared 43 sources of hope, we as the National Indigenous Congress embody the pain, indignation, and rage that lives and will continue to live until our student compañeros of the Raul Isidro Burgos Rural Teachers College of Ayotzinapa, Guerrero, are returned. The demand to find them alive maintains us in unity with their parents and compañeros.

The student compañeros are still disappeared and the State has merely placed its bets on their being forgotten and on disdain for memory. It has wagered on destruction, and from the ruins we, men and women, will reconstruct conscience, hope, and a new world.

Our call is for the reconstruction of this country, and in order to reconstruct ourselves along with it we need the return of our student compañeros of the Raul Isidro Burgos Rural Teachers College and the thousands of disappeared for whom Mexico below searches without ceasing, reconstructing from that effort truth and justice.

We repeat our words for those who are not with us, for those who are, and for those who are yet to come. We struggle and will continue to struggle for the return of our student brothers and sisters of Ayotzinapa to the end. They were taken alive; we demand them back alive!

We convoke all those who to make up the people of Mexico, the original peoples, barrios, nations, and tribes and non-indigenous peoples from the countryside and the city, to continue the struggle to bring them home alive and punish the guilty.

We call upon everyone to participate in the marches and mobilizations convoked by the mothers and fathers of the 43 disappeared from the Isidro Burgos Rural Teachers College of Ayotzinapa, Guerrero, three years after this crime committed by the State.

September 26, 2017

For the Full Reconstitution of our Peoples

Never Again a Mexico Without Us

National Indigenous Congress

Indigenous Governing Council

PHOTO ESSAY – Ayotzinapa: 3 Years