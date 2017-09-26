Venezuela Calls to Defend UN from Powers Threatening to Impose War

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, called on the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) to defend the organization from the powers that threaten to impose war and pain through unilateral and coercive measures against the peoples opposing capitalist hegemony.

“This house of multilateralism and respect for the equality of peoples and States, has been desecrated, disrespected and offended by arrogant powers trying to impose its unilateral rules of war, suffering and pain game,” said the Venezuelan foreign minister in his speech during the 72nd regular session.

“The United Nations is an almost sacred platform for peoples who are committed to peace and understanding,” he said from New York, where he said the UN is being used by powers whose purpose is to force changes of government in sovereign countries.

He denounced that such maneuvers were evidenced in the speech of the United States President Donald Trump, delivered last September 20, which violated the principles of the multilateral body in promoting war and destruction.

“A display of boldness and political hypocrisy by Donald Trump, who based his attacks on humanity on the values of peace and prosperity,” he said.

The unilateral coercive measures of the Trump administration have been lined up against Venezuela, Iran and Syria, among other countries not compliant with Washington agenda. In this regard, Arreaza stressed that the 120 members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) approved a document rejecting the measures against the Venezuelan people.

He emphasized that the American tycoon threatened Venezuelans with the use of the world’s most powerful military force and that the illegal economic sanctions imposed against the Caribbean oil country are intended to “force undemocratic changes in the Venezuelan government system.”

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister recalled that in 2006, President Hugo Chavez warned at the UN about the necessary containment of threats to world peace, before the action of the then President of the United States, George W. Bush.

U.S. does not deserve to be on UN Human Rights Council

He denounced that the US government does not deserve to be on the UN Human Rights Council because it has not ratified 72% of international agreements in that area, making it the main violator of the norm, “not only in its own country, but in the world,” he said.

He also recalled that the United States is the only country on the planet that has dared to use nuclear weapons against other peoples.

“Venezuela strongly opposes nuclear weapons. That is why we have signed the non-proliferation treaty,” he said.

The Venezuelan spokesman listed some negative indicators that show the precarious conditions of medical care of the poor living in the U.S., the lack of independence of the public powers, life sentences for juveniles (mainly African Americans) and the impetus to the racial segregation, during the government of Donald Trump.

In addition, he considered hostile that the greatest pollutant of the world, the United States, withdraws itself from the Paris climate agreement. He said that Venezuela adheres to the premise of the world’s environmental movements “do not change the climate, change the system.”

In another vein, the Venezuelan chancellor rejected the bloody, pre-fabricated wars, such as those of Syria and Libya. He also emphasized the need to recognize the State of Palestine and its 1967 borders.

He also spoke about the European migration and the high rates of deaths due to forced displacement. “It is with sorrow that we see how the Mediterranean Sea has become a cemetery,” he said.

He congratulated the peace agreement between the FARC and the Colombian government and stressed that Venezuela will continue to support the process with the National Liberation Army.

He also sent condolences and reiterated the material support of Venezuela to countries that suffered the fury of recent natural phenomena. He denounced that small countries are putting the dead in a war of the developed countries and the capitalist system against mother earth.

Finally, Arreaza, ratified that Venezuela defends the construction of a new multi-center and multi-polar world to promote peace among peoples under a policy of respect for sovereignty.

AVN –26/09/2017