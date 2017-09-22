Non-aligned Countries Unify Against Unilateral Sanctions

The 120 nations that make up the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) strengthen their ties to face the unilateral sanctions and other actions promoted by imperial agents to bend initiatives that stimulate a multipolar scenario, said the head of the Presidential Commission to the Non-Aligned Movement, Samuel Moncada in New York, USA on Wednesday.

In statements aired by state media, he explained that several of the members of the world’s largest political movement have been victims of actions aimed at violating their political, economic and territorial integrity for not subjecting themselves to imperial centers.

He further said the agreement approved Wednesday by the NAM given the siege experienced by Venezuela, a nation that chairs the movement and faces a blockade imposed by the U.S., repudiates the aggression to a peaceful country that “they want to turn it into a target of attack.”

“The U.S. has a warlike attitude and thinks that militarizing diplomacy is going to achieve something,” he said.

NAM Declaration is a strong response to imperial policy

The “New York Political Declaration”, signed September 20 by the 120 members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), is a strong response to the hegemonic and supremacist policy imposed by the United States against countries that appeal to models other than capitalism for their social, political and economic development, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza said this week.

Faced with unilateral actions imposed by the United States, which violate international law and peaceful relations rules, NAM member states reaffirmed in the text their willingness to provide political, moral and material support to the peoples which are subject to sanctions and military threats that encroach sovereignty and self-determination.

“If any member suffers political, economic or military damage on his security, as well as the politicization of human rights, which do not conform to international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the rules of peaceful relations among States, the movement must express its solidarity with that country,” says the statement read by the chancellor.

Given the unilateral policy implemented by the U.S. empire, which seeks to destroy nations to justify intervention and force changes of government, Venezuela also urged the NAM to create a world front for peace.

“The statement also welcomed Venezuela’s proposal to create a world peace front on the basis of these 120 member states that believe in peace and international law,” he said.

AVN –22/09/2017