International Community Joins Venezuela in Anti-Imperialist March

Venezuelans and representatives from around the world have taken to the streets in a march against “international imperialism” ending the solidarity event, “We Are All Venezuela,” in Caracas.

With roughly 200 delegates from 60 countries, the demonstrators began their march from the Teresa Carreño Theater and headed to the Miraflores Presidential Palace.

Organizers say the event is a mobilization in support of a continued dialogue for peace, sovereignty and democracy in Venezuela. Spearheaded by Adan Chavez, president of the International Relations Committee of the National Constituent Assembly, the march is in rejection of U.S. sanctions, as well as the continuous onslaught of threats of military action by U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. right-wing allies.

After the march, the summit will close with a concert titled, “The Right to Live in Peace,” in memory of the Chilean singer-songwriter Victor Jara, who was killed by the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab told world summit participants that Venezuela has defeated right-wing opposition forces who over four months violently attempted to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro and his government.

“Today we can say with propriety that Venezuela defeated the hawks of the war and those who wanted a civil war in our country,” he said during a meeting with participants.

Saab also stated that among those questioning Venezuela’s ANC and its ability to govern were those with “imperialist” social models in mind, naming Libya and Iraq as examples of what they had in mind for Venezuela.

Saab warned that if Venezuela is attacked, the world will come to its defense, reasoning that the best option to obtain peace is through dialogue.

Minister of Communication and Information Ernesto Villegas during the “Anti-imperialists in Defense of the Homeland” forum Monday said the future for Venezuela must be approached strategically, adding that the war is a communication war as well.

Twitter Campaign Calls for ‘Trump Hands Off Venezuela’

The final day of the World Solidarity Summit in Venezuela concludes with a powerful Twitter campaign, uniting social media users under a handful of hashtags, calling for “Trump Hands Off Venezuela.”

“Gringo keep out of my motherland,” wrote one Twitter user, accompanying his demand with a meme demanding “Yankee to go home.”

Other users, tagging their posts with hashtags such as #TrumpHandsOffVenezuela, #TodoSomosVenezuela and #YoVotoPorque, explained in 150 characters their disapproval of the U.S. threats of intervention, declaring the right of Venezuela to be a dignified and free country.

“Mr @realDonaldTrump: Today in the streets and on social media we tell you #TrumpFueraDeVenezuela (TrumpOutOfVenezuela).”

“I voted because I’m not going to give the country on a silver platter to these criminals. We’ve demonstrated we are the majority,” wrote another Twitter user.

“Rule your country, you are not the emperor of the world, Venezuela is respected.” another said.

#TrumpHandsOffVenezuela Mr. trump, rule your country, you are not the emperor of the world, Venezuela is respected! pic.twitter.com/8ordI5UyrD — VZLA REINA DEL SUR (@AlfredoQalam) September 19, 2017

Venezuelans and delegates from the international summit will march together throughout the capital, protesting U.S. meddling in the internal affairs of the country.

Mayor of Caracas Jorge Rodriguez told La Radio Sur, “We are going to a great anti-imperialist march … to tell those who insist on aggression against Venezuela, that Venezuela is not a country that kneels, that Venezuela is not a country that tolerates any type of interference action of any power, nor of any country.”

Over 200 delegates have been attending the “We Are All Venezuela” summit in Caracas in an act of solidarity with the country’s people in order to discuss solutions and actions to bring peace to the nation.

National Constituent Assembly President Delcy Rodriguez said Venezuelans will defend their country from threats made by U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene in the country.

The event will conclude with a meeting with the ANC and an anti-imperialist march Tuesday.