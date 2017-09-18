Venezuela Bolivariana Embraced by the World

By Carlos Aznárez

Translated by Internationalist 360°

No, Venezuela is not alone against all the attacks it receives from a national and international conglomerate of enemies. The proof of this is the notorious success of the World Meeting of Solidarity that this past weekend gathered more than 200 delegates from 60 countries representative of almost all continents.

Aware of the fate of the revolutionary process, those who came from afar listened as President of the National Constituent Assembly, Delcy Rodríguez, chancellor Jorge Arreaza and Adán Chávez, expressed gratitude for the infinity of actions carried out abroad in support of what several speakers characterized as “a fundamental point of dignity and resistance“. Arising from the need to reinforce what already exists is the affirmation “We are all Venezuela.”

After intense debates about the situation on continent where empire and the regional right sought to destroy everything progressive, the discussion focused on increasing solidarity with Venezuela . Dozens of proposals were launched in response to the threats of American President Donald Trump. Among them was the need to join in a single fist, initiatives to be carried out in many countries. In this context, came the idea expressed by President Nicolás Maduro of a great world march for peace and against imperialist violence.

The highlight of the meeting was the conversation between Maduro and Evo Morales, one of the most loyal and consistent helmsmen in solidarity with the Venezuelan government and people, held on the television space Maduro has every Sunday. It was a talk between friends who share the same dream and creative revolutionary practice that effectively confronts the same enemies.

The Venezuelan leader, unlike the right-wing backward wave that invades the continent, claimed the legacy of Chavez and Fidel, encouraged the struggle for socialism, standing next to Evo with a photo of Santiago Maldonado, disappeared in hands of the Argentine Gendarmerie.

The delegations in attendance sent by Cuba and Bolivia did not go unnoticed. The first was headed by one of the five heroes, Fernando Gonzalez, head of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples (ICAP) and the Bolivian delegation, represented by peasants, workers, students and intellectuals.

Evo, in simple language overflowing with wisdom, shared memories of affection and admiration for Commander Hugo Chavez and reiterated warnings to Trump and his accomplices to cease threats against the peoples of the continent. Maduro related the distance traveled in these last months in pursuing dialogue to counter the violent and unreasonable arguments of the opposition. He asked that his opponents “not lie to the people any more” and admit that they are having talks in the Dominican Republic. He concluded by showing pictures of the main referents of the Democratic Unity Table (MUD), like Julio Borges, smiling and relaxed, in talks with the ex- chancellor Delcy Rodriguez and with his brother Jorge, who was designated by the Government to conduct discussions with the leaders of the MUD.

The Venezuelan president criticized the petty and misplaced left who turned their back on the Revolution without understanding that they where the front line against imperialism and oligarchies.

On Monday, visitors will hear about integral defense measures against the plans of the internal and external opposition from Padrino López, who will also hold meetings with ANC president Delcy Rodríguez and visit the neighborhoods where Chavismo has evolved into the best expressions of popular power. There they will experience the unconditional loyalties of those below, of whom, as Che Guevara would say, are “revolutionary vanguards” in the comprehensive war that remains to be fought and won.

This multitudinous meeting has made Caracas the capital of solidarity, and also served to convey to many who arrived from the ends of the planet, that the peace won by force in those turbulent days of end of July has become a satisfactory reality. No guarimbas, no hysterical and untempered cries, no trace of the barbarities provoked by opposing fascism that managed to assassinate more than 120 citizens. On the contrary, children are playing in the squares, families are walking relaxed and everywhere there is the feeling of victory after more than 8 million votes established a National Constituent Assembly that has undoubtedly become a strategic element to move forward and deepen the revolution.