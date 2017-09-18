Maduro: Our Goal is to Build Relationships Based on Brotherhood

“The supremacists will disappear from the history of humanity and will remain as a sad and dark memory of all our struggles,” President said at the council of ministers in the Miraflores presidential palace.

In a joint radio and television address, Maduro celebrated that delegations in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, sent solidarity messages to him and to the Venezuelan team accompanying him during the trip.

“A wave of sympathy in the world in favor of the Bolivarian Revolution has risen like never before. A wave has risen like never before, with respect and admiration for the 120 days of violence that we live,” he said.

He also announced that Venezuela will have in the coming months its own embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan. “It will be an embassy to continue building the agreements in all matters,” he explained.

Multicenter and multipolar world

The Venezuelan government ratifies its efforts to build a multipolar and multicenter world with the aim of defending national sovereignty and rejecting imperial hegemony against the peoples of the world, Maduro said.

He pointed out that peoples of the world see Venezuela as a pillar of the birth of a more just world.

He added that thanks to the Bolivarian peace diplomacy promoted by Commander Hugo Chavez, Venezuela is part of the multipolar world that is emerging.

Venezuela as observer country of OIC

After attending the first Summit of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Science and Technology, held in Kazakhstan, the President asked the organization to be an observer member of this international bloc.

“Venezuela is going to enter the 57-member Organization for Islamic Cooperation of the most powerful of the world, of the most emergent of the 21st century … it will enter as an observer,” he said.

He pointed out that he attended this international event, as head of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), to promote the construction of humanist governments, in a world without violence and imperial impositions; as well as strengthening ties of diplomatic, economic and energy cooperation with other nations of the world.

In this regard, he highlighted the meeting he held with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani.

At this meeting, they fine-tuned details for the meeting of members and non-members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to be held on September 20, to ratify the oil supply cut agreement and stabilize oil prices.

For this reason, according to Maduro, Venezuela will strengthen the bilateral agenda with Iran. “We will soon be in Tehran developing the Joint Commission on Strategic Cooperation and signing new agreements to continue advancing in the energy alliance, housing construction and development of the pharmaceutical industry.”

Ties with Turkey and Algeria

President Maduro reaffirmed the ties of cooperation that Venezuela holds with Turkey for the development of both nations.

He informed that Venezuela and the government of Turkey will meet to strengthen cooperation agreements in different areas. “Very soon we will hold the meeting of the Joint Commission in Istanbul to see the enlargement of all topics of air, food, financial, energy, commercial, economic, industrial, technological, political and spiritual co-operation.”

After taking part in the OIC Summit on Science and Technology in Kazakhstan, Maduro met with different leaders, including Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the meeting “President Edorgan expressed eagerness to visit Venezuela,” he said.

He added that Venezuela and Algeria will soon sign oil agreements to further boost trade and energy relations between the two countries.

He stressed that the Energy Minister of the Arab country will visit Venezuela to finalize these agreements with PDVSA.

“In Algeria we reviewed the energy cooperation of our oil and gas companies, which are doing quite well. Soon the Algerian energy and oil minister will come to Venezuela to sign new agreements to expand the relationship of investment between the Algerian oil and gas company and PDVSA,” he said.

He pointed out that during his visit to that country also revised new forms of cooperation in agriculture and exchange of productive experiences.

He also thanked the Algerian authorities for the warming welcome during his working trip.