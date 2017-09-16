World Social, Political Leaders Attend World Dialogue for Peace, Sovereignty and Bolivarian Democracy

Around 197 delegates representing political and social organizations from locations spanning five different continents are meeting on Saturday in Caracas to discuss peace and international solidarity in Venezuela.

The event, which is called “We Are All Venezuela,” is being held in the Teresa Carreño Theater in Caracas from Saturday, September 16th until September 19th.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who called for the event on August 20th, reiterated his call and invitation to the delegates on the Friday night before.

“I invite all the people, all the popular movements, the movements of opinion, the intellectuals, the social movements, and the political parties for this world day that will develop here in Caracas a global dialogue for peace, sovereignty, and Bolivarian democracy in Venezuela,” Maduro said.

Ángel Guerra desde #Cuba asistirá a la Jornada Internacional de Solidaridad#TodosSomosVenezuela#VenezuelaGanaConElDialogo pic.twitter.com/YqY5aH89Yp — Ernesto Villegas P. (@VillegasPoljak) September 16, 2017 “Angel Guerra from Cuba will attend the International Day of Solidarity.”

“There is one slogan: We Are All Venezuela, and there will be a set of initiatives through social networks… there will be in various languages a worldwide campaign, steps taken with other countries, and a great dialogue because Venezuela has the right to defend itself and have defenders both here and in the whole world,” the President continued.

During the coming days, the delegates will discuss and approve an international plan of action and solidarity for the support and continuation of the Bolivarian Revolution.

Among those attending and those who have participated in the planning meetings for the solidarity event are the Landless Workers Movement of Brazil, the France Insumisa Movement, the Frente Amplio of Uruguay, the Bolivarian Circles of New York, and the Patria Grande Movement of Argentina.

El gobierno de EEUU y sus títeres pro imperialistas como @Almagro_OEA2015 son la peor amenaza para la democracia de los pueblos del mundo. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) September 15, 2017 “The United States government and its pro imperialist puppets like Luis Almago of the OAE are the worst threat for democracy in communities around the world.”

Bolivia’s President, Evo Morales, is also going to be in attendance. “On Saturday night we are traveling to Venezuela to accompany a summit of social movements to defend the Bolivarian Revolution in Venezuela,” Morales said earlier this week.

The summit will kick off with the formation of five working groups to discuss a wide range of issues related to the defense of the revolution, including imperialism, racism, financial counter-revolution, and environmental rights, anti-imperialist military defense, and the new sanctions imposed by the United States.

Chancellor Arreaza highlights the fortress of the people in front of the constant imperial assault



The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, stressed this Saturday, when he installed the Jornada Todos somos Venezuela: World Dialogue for Peace, Sovereignty and Bolivarian Democracy , the Venezuelan people's strength against the constant imperial strikes promoted by the United States Government since the arrival of the Bolivarian Revolution, a project led by Commander Hugo Chavez for 18 years. At the ceremony, which takes place at Teatro Teresa Carreño in Caracas, he said that the process of the socialist leader has become the hope for the peoples of the world who aspire to achieve their freedom and sovereignty. "In socialism we are building hope for the Venezuelan people and for the whole world," he said. He thanked the presence of international delegates from 60 countries on five continents. For his part, the Deputy Minister of International Communication, William Castillo, stressed at the beginning of the event that "today the world is Venezuela". The event began with a presentation of the System of Youth and Children's Orchestras of Venezuela.


