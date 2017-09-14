Evo Morales Supports Venezuelan Dialogue and Demands the CIA to ‘Stop Conspiring’

We demand that [Luis] Almagro and the CIA respect and stop conspiring,” Evo Morales said on his Twitter account.

Bolivian President Evo Morales expressed his support for the beginning of dialogue between opposition forces in Venezuela and the Bolivarian government, and demanded that foreign forces not interfere with the process.

“We salute and support the opening of democratic dialogue in Venezuela,” the President said.

In the face of the threats and attacks against Venezuela’s sovereignty through the Organization of American States, headed by Luis Almagro, and by the United States, Morales demanded that these foreign interests “stop conspiring” in Venezuela’s affairs and allow their democratic process to continue.

We demand that [Luis] Almagro and the CIA respect and stop conspiring,” he continued on Twitter.

Saludamos y respaldamos apertura de diálogo democrático en Venezuela. Exigimos a Almagro y CIA que respeten y dejen de conspirar. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) September 13, 2017

The Bolivian president also called for unity of Latin America against foreign invasions by imperialist forces. “Today all the peoples of Latin America must unite to avoid invasion, now we are not the backyard of any great country,” he said.

The Venezuelan government announced on Tuesday that talks with the opposition will begin on Thursday.

A Venezuelan government delegation of Jorge Rodriguez, Delcy Rodriguez, and Roy Chaderton Matos will attend talks in the Dominican Republic with opposition leaders Timoteo Zambrano, Luis Florido, Manuel Rosales, Vicente Diaz, and Julio Borges.

Hoy todos los pueblos de América Latina debemos unirnos para evitar invasiones, ya no somos el patio trasero de nadie #PatriaGrande — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) September 13, 2017

Bolivian President Evo Morales has been a steadfast supporter of Venezuela as it faces attacks against its sovereignty. He has accused the United States of attempting to carry out an “economic coup” in the South American country.

Morales is planning on attending a “We Are All Venezuela” solidarity event against foreign intervention, to be held in Caracas this week.

Venezuelan Government Advances ‘Definitive’ Talks with Opposition

Former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Zapatero and Dominican President Danilo Medina invited both sides to restart dialogue in the Caribbean nation.

The Venezuelan government continues to hold what it characterized as “definitive” talks with the opposition after the beginning a new dialogue in the Dominican Republic.

“We are in the process of transforming an agenda that will lead to a definitive negotiation to the crisis, ” said the president of the Dominican Republic Danilo Medina.

Jorge Rodriguez, mayor of Caracas’ Libertador municipality and lead negotiator, said the government was optimistic about the outcome of the talks.

“We are close to reaching an agreement with the opposition on decisive points, we are in a prime moment of dialogue,” he said.

The meetings between both delegations are held at the Foreign Minister headquarters.

The opposition is represented by Timoteo Zambrano, Luis Florido, Manuel Rosales, Vicente Diaz, Eudoro Gonzalez, and president of the National Assembly, Julio Borges.

#EnVideo Zapatero: “tengo un gran confianza en el gobierno del Pdte. Danilo Medina, y el Canciller quienes están haciendo una gran tarea” pic.twitter.com/P9IZnNczkE — Ciudad CCS (@CiudadCCS) September 14, 2017

“Zapatero: I have great confidence in the government of President Danilo Medina and the chancellor who are doing a great job.”

The Venezuelan government is represented by Mayor Jorge Rodriguez, the president of the National Constituent Assembly, Delcy Rodriguez, and Roy Chaderton Matos.

National Constituent Assembly President Delcy Rodriguez said she expects the talks to promote a peaceful coexistence, adding that she traveled to Santo Domingo to find a solution to the situation in her country.

“We have come here with a flag of peace,” she said.

Former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Zapatero and Dominican President Medina invited both sides to restart dialogue in the Caribbean nation, while United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has also welcomed the move.

“(We) encourage the Venezuelan political actors to seize this opportunity,” his office said in a statement.

The statement went on to say that Guterres is convinced that “the situation in Venezuela requires a political solution based on dialogue and compromise between the government and the opposition to ensure coexistence among all Venezuelans.”

In 2016, the government of President Nicolas Maduro called for a dialogue with the opposition, which was abandoned on several occasions by their leaders.