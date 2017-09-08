Venezuela: The Chilean Senate and its Insolent Double Standards

Pablo Sepúlveda Allende

Translated by Internationalist 360°

The declaration of the Chilean Senate condemns the supposed rupture of the constitutional order in Venezuela.

That same Senate stands on the undemocratic and illegitimate Chilean Constitution, which was imposed under state terrorism of the Pinochet dictatorship.

With what morality and ethics dare they condemn a Constituent Process whose initiative and scope of powers is clearly foreseen in Articles 1: 347, 348 and 349 of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela?

It should be recalled that the Magna Carta of the Republic of Chile does not provide any possibility of convening the Constituent Power to draft a new Constitution, nor provided for the Original Power of the People. This Constitution is perfectly tailored to protect the power and private property of a few. Social rights are utterly unprotected. The spaces provided for democratic participation are minimal and merely formal, so upon what moral authority do they call Venezuela a dictatorship?

Here in the last 18 years there have been 21 elections, all clean elections in which the opposition has gained important spaces. In this last election, the opposition did not want to participate because they had bet everything on the insurrectional and violent agenda of the guarimbas in their eagerness to overthrow the government. Even so, in the July 30 National Constituent Assembly (ANC) elections, 42% of the electoral roll participated. More than 8 million votes were achieved which gives absolute legitimacy to the ANC.

So much has been the positive impact that from the day after the election, as if by magic, the violent street demonstrations that lasted more than 3 months with more than 120 deaths, were finished. A few days later the opposition political parties abandoned the call to the street and began to register their candidacies to the elections of Governors.

For all this, to ignore the legitimacy of the National Constituent Assembly and what is clearly foreseen in the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, is above all an insolence and an interference, moreso when it comes from those who defend and coexist with a constitution deeply antidemocratic, written in blood and of clearly illegitimate origins.

They have no moral authority.

Why this obsession with attacking Venezuela? Why do not they publish communiqués warning of the worldwide danger posed by Donald Trump’s psychopathy?

Why the silence on the mass graves of Colombia and Mexico?

Why not criticize the systematic murder of social leaders and journalists in those brother countries?

Because they never criticized the Colombian narcoparamilitary regime of Álvaro Uribe? They never accused him of drug trafficking and genocide in spite of mountains of evidence.

The list would be too long to name so many other situations far more extreme than the current difficult economic and social situation in Venezuela; but no, Venezuela is a dangerous example of revolutionary democracy, a dangerous example of Constituent Power which all the oligarchies fear and the politicians they finance.

Is Soquimich, the Chilean Odebrecht? It is the public company alienated by Pinochet that currently finances its political parties and campaigns. I think it is politically more profitable to cover all that dirt rather than talking about the Venezuelan crisis .

It is highly suspicious and shameful that the signatory senators of the communiqué are from the most reactionary sectors and Pinochets to the pseudo center left. No wonder the right wing does these things. They possess neither morals nor principles. Yet they are swift to defend their privileges and those of their peers in other latitudes.

The painful thing is that these declarations are subscribed by sectors that claim to believe in socialism, but that in political practice have willingly governed for almost 30 years, consolidating the perverse and unjust neoliberal model inherited from Pinochet.

Finally, you have to specify and eliminate the lies:

· There is no systematic violation of human rights in Venezuela, the specific cases in which excessive use of force and abuse occurred during the control and dispersal of highly violent demonstrations, are being investigated. There are several police officers detained. In each case of abuse, there has been a public condemnation by the national authorities.

· The Senate statement speaks of stopping the persecution of democratically elected members of the National Assembly. Immunity is not the same as impunity.

