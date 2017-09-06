Venezuela’s Chancellor: US Ambassador’s Statements to the UN Constitute Unprecedented Impudence

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza rejected statements made by United States ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Nikki Haley, on Wednesday on the actions of the South American country in the Council of Human Rights of the multilateral organization.

Through his Twitter account, the Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the opinions of the American diplomat against Venezuela constitute unprecedented impudence.

“We suggest Mrs. Nikki Haley worry about the heinous violations of the USA to Human Rights in the whole world. Without doubt, the United States is the main human rights violator in the world: oil wars, civilian bombings, economic blockades, “he said.

The Venezuelan Chancellor perceived in the declarations of the American Ambassador “a remarkable nervousness“, before the international action of Venezuela through the Bolivarian Diplomacy of Peace.

The United States representative to the UN requested that the Venezuelan government be denounced at the Human Rights Council and criticized the delegation that will represent the country during this United Nations session .

Declaraciones de la representante de EEUU en la ONU sobre el rol de nuestro país en Consejo de DDHH, constituyen un descaro sin precedentes — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) September 6, 2017

Le sugerimos a la señora @nikkihaley preocuparse por las atroces violaciones de EEUU a Derechos Humanos en el mundo entero — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) September 6, 2017

Sin dudas EEUU es el principal violador de Derechos Humanos en el mundo: guerras por petróleo, bombardeos a civiles, bloqueos económicos… — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) September 6, 2017

Se percibe en la sra @nikkihaley un notable nerviosismo ante la acción internacional de Venezuela, mediante la Diplomacia Bolivariana de Paz — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) September 6, 2017