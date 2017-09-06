Venezuela Denounced at UN Threats of US Military Intervention

Venezuela denounced the threats of military invasion and the unilateral coercive measures implemented against the country by Donald Trump’s government on Wednesday before the Group of Like-minded Countries within the UN Human Rights Council.

The multi-state group consists of China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Egypt, Algeria, Uganda, Belarus, Eritrea, Vietnam, Sudan, Iran, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Laos.

The Permanent Representative of Venezuela to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Jorge Valero, said that Venezuela is the object of a sustained international campaign aimed at destabilizing democratic institutions and overthrowing the Constitutional Government of President Nicolas Maduro.

“This threat has been rejected by governments and peoples throughout the world. Latin American and Caribbean governments have condemned this unusual threat that would endanger regional peace and international security if realized,” Valero said.

He pointed out that the US Government has unleashed an economic-financial war against Venezuela, adopting unilateral coercive sanctions. “Authorized spokespersons of the Universal Human Rights System, such as the Special Rapporteur have commented on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights,” he said.

Valero stressed that United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he is convinced that the Venezuelan situation can not be addressed by imposing unilateral measures but through a political solution based on dialogue and commitment.

He explained that, internally, with the election of the National Constituent Assembly, peace triumphed. “It was a democratic response to the foreign warmongering threats against our sovereignty and self-determination,” Valero said.

AVN -06/09/2017