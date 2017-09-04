ELN: The Quito Agreement

ELN Voces

September 4, 2017

With the purpose of concretizing humanitarian relief, the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army have agreed to a bilateral, temporary ceasefire that reduces the intensity of the armed conflict. Its primary objective is to improve the humanitarian situation of the population. This cessation will begin October 1, 2017 and end on January 9, 2018.

In order to comply with this agreement, a mechanism will be established by the Colombian government, the National Liberation Army, the UN and the Catholic church, tasked with the dual purpose of preventing and reporting any incidents.

The parties will establish the corresponding protocols to develop this agreement.

In view of the above, the parties have decided to extend this cycle of talks, in order to specify other logistical aspects of the ceasefire.

The fourth cycle of talks will take place in the city of Quito, beginning on Monday, October 23.

Delegations are grateful to the guarantor countries, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Norway and Venezuela, and they especially thank Ecuador, the guarantor of these dialogues, for their hospitality and their support of Colombia in the search for peace.

For the Head of Delegation of the Colombian Hovernment

Juan Camilo Restrepo

For the Head of Delegation of the National Liberation Army

Pablo Beltrán