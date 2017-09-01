Argentina Rallies for Return of Santiago Maldonado

According to witnesses, the 28-year-old was taken away by police during a protest on August 1 and has not been seen since.

Social organizations in Argentina are rallying to demand the return of activist Santiago Maldonado, who disappeared during a military police raid on a Mapuche resistance protest one month ago.

Several human rights organizations have blasted the government of Mauricio Macri, alleging officials know where Maldonado is.

Maldonado’s relatives accuse the authorities of allowing the police to forcibly remove him during a protest on the Indigenous Pu Lof Mapuche community in the Chubut department of Cushamen on Aug. 1.

The government denies any involvement.

The 28-year-old activist was meeting with fellow supporters of the Cushamen Resistance on ancestral lands given to the multinational company Benetton, when according to several witnesses, he was taken away by officers.

Mañana a las 17 hs. vamos todos/as a Plaza de Mayo a exigir su aparición con vida ¿Dónde está Santiago Maldonado? pic.twitter.com/BOEXwamGRX — Abuelas Plaza Mayo (@abuelasdifusion) September 1, 2017

Tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. Let’s all go to Plaza de Mayo to demand his return alive. Where is Santiago Maldonado?

Patricia Bullrich, the Argentine Security Minister said that since the protesters had their faces covered there were no indications that Maldonado was actually at the site after several organizations met with government authorities and accused them of hiding information.

His relatives also rejected the current investigations, saying they are being directly handled by the Security Ministry, who they accuse of protecting the police.

During the period of Argentina’s military dictatorship from 1976 until 1983, state repression left more than 30,000 disappeared according to human rights organizations in the country. The government of Macri has said this figure has been exaggerated and that the number is far less, sparking a wider conflict with activists and the families of victims.

Regarding Maldonado, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights urged Argentina to take “the necessary measures to determine the situation and (his) whereabouts” as well as to report on the investigation of the facts. The document states that “the life and personal integrity of Santiago Maldonado are in a situation of grave risk.”