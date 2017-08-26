Venezuela Beginning Civic-Military Exercise ‘Sovereignty Bolivarian 2017’

Cuba Debate

Translated by Internationalist 360°

The civic-military exercise, Sovereignty Bolivarian 2017, began Saturday with the participation of Venezuelan soldiers, militiamen and reservists, in response to the recent threats of the American president Donald Trump of attacks against that nation.

The training actions began with a sniper maneuver executed in the capital parish of Macarao, where about 200 snipers of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) and led by the commander of the Operational Strategic Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces ( CEO-FANB), Admiral Remigio Ceballos.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López presided over the beginning of the military exercise, the third carried out this year which seeks to have the armed forces and popular militias performing at optimum levels.

The high official stressed that,

“This exercise seeks, first of all; to tell the whole world about our pacifist vocation, our need for peace, our message of integration and political dialogue, but also.of our firm and irrevocable decision to defend this homeland, that there is a FANB and a people willing to give their all to defend these valleys, mountains, to defend our country”.

Padrino López rejected the economic attack against Venezuela announced last Friday by the United States, and reiterated that the FANB will deploy all measures to counter the financial blockade.

The greater the democracy in Venezuela, he emphasized, the more aggressive empire response. With their double standards, they say that there is a humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, but they respond to that supposed crisis with an economic blockade.

He also reaffirmed the sovereignty and independence of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

“It is inscribed in our Constitution: we are an independent and sovereign republic. We must understand the broad concept of what is sovereignty, the capacity of a state, a nation and its government to make their own decisions. This country will follow the course decided by the Venezuelans themselves and the Venezuelans themselves, “said the Venezuelan vice-president.” “With the launching of our FANB, in the whole country, everyone who loves this country, anyone who loves this Venezuelan people is invited to come in full operational readiness. We are the vast majority, ready to defend our beloved Venezuela. “

The military exercise deployed on Saturday morning will be repeated in all the ZODI in the country, with the participation of the special action groups of the four components of the FANB (Army, Navy, Aviation and National Guard) and the Bolivarian Militia.

Al llamado del Clarín de la Patria, Pueblo y FANB asumen la defensa del territorio y de la soberanía, con la valentía de los Libertadores pic.twitter.com/YLGeBVCXU3 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) 26 de agosto de 2017 Todo Preparado para el Ejercicio #SoberaniaBolivariana2017

"La Defensa de Nuestra Patria Nos Corresponde a Todos" pic.twitter.com/sMclJDzHr2 — Circulo Militar FANB (@CirculoMilFANB) August 26, 2017 https://twitter.com/esglosroques/status/901508410813947904

Todo Preparado para el Ejercicio #SoberaniaBolivariana2017

"La Defensa de Nuestra Patria Nos Corresponde a Todos" pic.twitter.com/sMclJDzHr2 — Circulo Militar FANB (@CirculoMilFANB) August 26, 2017