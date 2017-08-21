Bolivia to Investigate Dictatorship-Era Crimes with New Truth Commission

Bolivia’s President Evo Morales will appoint five members on Monday to take the oath for a newly launched Truth Commission aimed at researching crimes committed during the military dictatorship-era from 1964 to 1982.

The Bolivian lawmaker Sonia Brito said the event will take place in the government palace on Monday, Aug. 21, and will also commemorate Hugo Banzer’s coup d’état, 46 years ago.

The socialist government of Bolivian President Juan Jose Torres was overthrown in 1971 by General Hugo Banzer, a military general who attended military academies in the United States.

Evo Morales tweeted Saturday, “Like today, August 19, 1971, Banzer began a bloody coup with at least 100 dead and 500 injured in the taking of Santa Cruz.”

Como hoy, 19 de agosto de 1971, Banzer inicia sangriento golpe de Estado con al menos 100 muertos y 500 heridos en la toma de Santa Cruz. pic.twitter.com/EoZgkOFkzI — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) August 19, 2017

Dictador Banzer causó al menos 468 muertes, 3.059 detenidos y 1.922 confinados y exiliados. Hoy, su heredero político nos dice autoritarios. pic.twitter.com/9u5WVIFwuP — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) August 19, 2017

“Dictator Banzen caused at least 468 deaths, 3,059 arrests and 1,922 detained and exiled. Today, his political offspring calls us authoritarian.”

El 21 de agosto de 1971, trabajadores junto a los Colorados resisten heroicamente a la dictadura de Banzer, lamentablemente no se consiguió. pic.twitter.com/5iRr2pL7jO — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) August 21, 2017

On August 21, 1971, workers with the Colorados heroically resisted the Banzer dictatorship.

Tenemos mucha confianza en los miembros de la Comisión, desearles mucho éxito, porque su trabajo será fundamental para futuras generaciones. pic.twitter.com/y2TNOZz2bc — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) August 21, 2017

“We remember a black day in our history, but with the Truth Commission, it becomes a day of strength and hope.”

“We have great confidence in the members of the Commission, to wish them much success, because their work will be fundamental for future generations.“

The commission will comprise of Nila Heredia, ex-minister of Health, Edgar Ramirez, ex-union leader, Eusebio Gironda, a lawyer, Isabel Viscarra, the human rights activist and Teodoro Barrientos, a former peasant leader.

The commission aims to unearth the dictatorship-era human rights violations and clarify who were the masterminds and perpetrators of these crimes. It will study murder cases, forced disappearances, tortured and arbitrary arrests registered in the Bolivia from Nov. 4, 1964, to Oct.10, 1982.

The commission will also review a wide range of documents from public and private properties, old security houses and former prison centers. Access to dictatorship era-classified files from the Armed Forces and the police will be provided to the commission, Brito said.

The members will work on a pro-bono basis and will present a report to the president, the Multinational Legislative Assembly, the General Prosecution and the Defense Ministry after two years.

In December last year, President Morales put into law Bill 879 to create the truth commission.

According to Amnesty International, during Bolivia’s dictatorship years, 200 people were executed, 150 disappeared and 5,000 were detained for no reason. Many of them were tortured under Operation Condor, an organized program of state-sponsored terror by South American military dictatorships, tacitly supported by the U.S. government in the 1970s and 1980s.