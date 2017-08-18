Venezuela’s Constituent Assembly Assumes Legislative Functions

Venezuela’s National Constituent Assembly, ANC, has assumed by decree some of the functions of the country’s National Assembly, as it continues to be in contempt.

The National Assembly, which is led by the right-wing opposition, hasn’t been dissolved and its members can resume their activities, said ANC President Delcy Rodriguez.

She added that opposition leaders ignored their call to attend the session to establish the powers of the ANC voted for by millions of Venezuelans in open and free elections.

“The Legislative Power has not been dissolved, as they want to portray in national and international media,” Rodriguez said.

ANC First Vice President Elvis Amoroso read the decree in which the assembly “assumes the powers to legislate on matters directly aimed at ensuring the preservation of peace, security, sovereignty, the socioeconomic and financial system, the means of the state and the rights of the Venezuelans.”

“If it were dissolved, we would not be making a decree in which only certain functions are assumed,” ANC member Diosdado Cabello said.

“They can continue to meet and comment as the National Assembly. What we can’t allow is that a National Assembly paralyzes the state.”

Cabello recalled that the legislative body has been in contempt since swearing in lawmakers whose elections were under investigation for irregularities.

The politician said he believes this action destroys the allegations made by the U.S. government that Venezuela is a “failed state.”

The ANC said that the opposition had violated Article 349 of the Constitution, which states the authority of that institution.