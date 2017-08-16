Venezuela: Opposition Recognizes the CNE and the ANC

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, stressed Monday that with the registration of candidates for regional elections to be held in October of this year, the opposition is officially recognizing the legitimacy of the National Electoral Council chaired by Tibisay Lucena.

“All political parties of the opposition: Democratic Action of Henry Ramos Allup; A New Time by Manuel Rosales; First Justice of Capriles Randonski and Popular Will of Leopoldo Lopez, registered candidacy in the 23 governorates of the country. It means that they recognize the legitimacy of the National Electoral Council and the elections of the National Constituent Assembly.”

He warned the revolutionary people that in October “we have a new battle for peace, for the sovereignty and for the future of Venezuela.” He urged all the Venezuelan people to participate in regional elections.

“There will be the candidates of Donald Trump and candidates of the people of the Venezuelan Bolivarian Revolution. Are you going to vote for the Guarimberos candidates or for the candidates for peace, life, and the Constituent Assembly? I am confident that in October we will have a great victory of the Bolivarian people, a great victory of the dignity, conscience and the national peace.”

