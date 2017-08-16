Russia, Bolivia Reject US Military Threat Against Venezuela

Russian and Bolivian foreign ministers Sergei Lavrov and Fernando Huanacuni have participated in a joint press conference, reaffirming support for Venezuela’s sovereignty.

Lavrov and Huanacuni denounced U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of military intervention against Venezuela as “unacceptable,” reaffirming the South American country’s right to self-determination. Both leaders also stressed that the only solution to the country’s political turmoil is dialogue.

“We agree on the need to overcome, as soon as possible, the discrepancies existing in that country through national dialogue, without any external pressure,” Lavrov said.

“Also the inadmissibility of threats of military intervention in the internal affairs of that country, which has been condemned by the overwhelming majority of Latin American countries.”

During the press conference, Huanacuni said that Venezuela is “seeking its own democratic process” and that is important to “be able to generate dialogue with respect for sovereignty and rejecting any intervention in the country.”

Both diplomats are expected to discuss issues of common interest, such as the upcoming Forum of Gas Exporting Countries to be held on Nov. 24 in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. Forum participants include Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Qatar, Libya, Nigeria, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela.

Huanacuni also stressed the importance of cooperation between Russia and Bolivia in military affairs and said Sucre is preparing for the visit of the country’s Deputy Minister of Defense.

Since Bolivian President Evo Morales took office in 2006, the South American country has enjoyed friendly relations with Moscow.

teleSUR