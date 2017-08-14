President Maduro: ‘The people on the street are Venezuela’s answer to the US government.”

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said on Monday that the people on the street are Venezuela’s response to the warmongering threats of President Donald Trump.

“Once again the people, again the street, again heroism, again the bravery before the threats of imperialism, before the threats of the tycoon and emperor Donald Trump.Here is the response of the people in the street,” said the head of state in the Palace of Miraflores, Caracas, where Venezuelans marched in protest against threats of the US regime. There were also mobilizations in some capitals of the interior.

Maduro recalled that on July 30, during the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) elections, the people gave a lesson of peace to the world, after more than three months right sector violence .

“We demonstrate to the world that Venezuela is capable of defeating violence, bullets, it is capable of crossing rivers, mountains, cities, and is capable of the greatest heroism,” he said.

“The people of Venezuela are a free, rebellious people,” he emphasized. Venezuela is a country of peace, independent and sovereign, that does not accept threats from any empire. “ Trump threatened military aggression, to occupy Venezuela militarily. Do you believe that the people of Venezuela can be threatened? They do not know our people or our history. A country of peace, dignity!”

“Trump, playing golf in his private camp with Rex Tillerson, his chancellor, and his ambassador to the United Nations, issued the most insolent, vulgar, offensive threat ever made against Venezuela in the history of international relations,.”



“Venezuela has set a democratic example year after year. Venezuela has the world record for transparent, meticulous electoral processes during the 18 years since the socialist Bolivarian Revolution,” he said, comparing this accomplishment with the eight elections held by states United in the same period.

He pointed out that the attacks and aggressions carried out by the national and international right against Venezuela, which the American empire is at the forefront, are precisely due to the fact that they have not been able to take power through democratic means.

Last Friday the US government advanced its onslaught against the Venezuelan people by publicly announcing the possibility of military intervention as punishment for sovereign decisions such as the installation of the ANC, chosen in direct democratic election by more than eight million Venezuelans.

In addition, US Vice President Mike Pence reiterated during his visit to Colombia this weekend his intention to isolate Venezuela politically, economically and diplomatically.

Maduro thanked the peoples of the world who expressed their solidarity and their rejection of the pretensions of the United States.

Justice

The president reiterated that those responsible for vandalism and terrorist actions executed over 120 days to justify foreign intervention must answer to the people. He asked the National Constituent Assembly, through the Truth Commission, to address those who committed violent acts, which left more than 100 civilians dead and more than a thousand injured, as well as damage to public and private property. He requested that the Truth Commission initiate a process of bringing to justice pro-intervention agents who support US threats against the country.

“The Venezuelan people delivered a veritable knockout to the violent opposition on July 30. They have not recovered and since July 30, peace reigns.”

Maduro questioned the communiqué of the right-wing coalition MUD, in which they supported Trump’s threat. “They do not say a word to defend the right to peace of this sacred land that is Venezuela,” he lamented.

He warned that the United States has entered a “phase of despair” and increased its interference against the country, following the failure of the Venezuelan opposition.

Likewise, he said that in the United States a new fascist current is growing that threatens the peoples of Latin America and the world.

“In the United States a flood of white supremacists has emerged, and behind the rise of the white supremacists is the hidden power of the Ku Klux Klan and the extremists who attack Venezuela and the world’s migrant,s who hate and despise the peoples of America, Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Economic recovery

The President pointed out that restoring the stability and balance of national economy is the central task of the country, which has mechanisms such as the ANC to realize this purpose.

“As we reclaim political peace, we will recover economic peace,” he said.