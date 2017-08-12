Venezuela Calls on the International Community to Condemn US Aggression

In the face of US military threats, the Venezuelan government calls on the international community and the peoples of the world to condemn this attack on peace and stability in the Americas.

In a statement read on Saturday, the Executive said that the time came “for international organizations and multilateral forums in the region and in the world to reaffirm the validity of the norms of international law and to curb the most aggressive action of the American empire against the Venezuelan people in more than a hundred years. “

BOLIVARIAN REPUBLIC OF VENEZUELA

MINISTRY OF THE PEOPLE’S POWER FOR RELATIONSHIPS

EXTERIORS

1. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects in the most categorical and forceful terms the unfriendly and hostile statements of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, on 08/11/2017, in which he threatened military intervention against our homeland , Which are clearly in violation of the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and the rules of international law, in particular as regards the use or threat of use of force against the political independence of States .

2. The warmongering declarations of President Donald Trump, clearly framed within the systematic aggressions of the US administration against Venezuela, represent a direct threat against peace, stability, independence, territorial unity, sovereignty and the right to self -determination of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, just one day after the Venezuelan Head of State, Nicolás Maduro Moros, renewed his call to establish relations of equality and cooperation with the United States government, on the basis of mutual respect.

3. President Donald Trump’s reckless threat aims to drag Latin America and the Caribbean into a conflict that would permanently alter the stability, peace and security of our region, which was declared a Zone of Peace by the 33 member states of the Commonwealth of States In Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC) in 2014.

4. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela once again warns the international community of the great threats that are growing more and more intense, at a time when the US administration reaffirms its imperial spirit and neo-colonial vocation in Our America, in clear contempt of the Venezuelan people and their proven pacifist and libertarian vocation.

5. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela calls on the members of the international community and the free peoples of the world to express their clearest and most unequivocal condemnation of this dangerous attack on the peace and stability of the American continent. The time has come for international organizations and multilateral forums in the region and in the world to reaffirm the rule of international law and to curb the most aggressive action of the US empire against the Venezuelan people in more than a hundred years.

We call on all the patriots of Venezuela, without distinction of colors or political bias, to unite in the defense of our sacred soil, our sacred people, against the insolent aggression of the foreigner.

“Independence or Nothing” – Simón Bolívar

Caracas, August 12, 2017