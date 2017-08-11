Venezuela Rejects UN Human Rights Report Based on Unfounded Allegations

Venezuela’s foreign ministry rejected the report issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, which took a biased view towards the violent events perpetrated by the opposition leadership, which left more than 100 people dead, thousands more injured and considerable material damage.

“The use of false news disseminated by unscrupulous media, without verification, and the use of double standards in human rights, again express a biased, shameful position and in violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty and international law,” reads the statement issued Thursday by the Foreign Ministry.

The Venezuelan government will carry out the diplomatic steps to denounce this new aggression violating the sovereignty of the Venezuelan people for lacking probity, impartiality that must prevail in the actions of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The following is the complete statement:

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela repudiates the pseudo-report issued by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on the situation of human rights in our country, which again consciously engages in lies and unfounded, biased statements as well as spreads false assumptions about Venezuelan reality.

The instrumentalization of the Office of the High Commissioner for political purposes to attack Venezuela, distorting the praiseworthy aims of this agency, has unfortunately become a disturbing practice in recent times. The use of false news disseminated by unscrupulous media, without verification, and the use of double standards in human rights, again express a biased, shameful position and in violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty and international law.

It is regrettable that the Office of the High Commissioner insists on openly deceiving the international community about the violence committed by a sector of the Venezuelan opposition since April this year, ignoring the abundant, enlightening and reliable documentation the Venezuelan Government has provided to the office, which demonstrates the responsibility of opposition leaders in organizing, promoting and financing violent acts that have left an unfortunate number of more than a hundred people dead, thousands more injured and countless damages and suffering to the Venezuelan people.

It is even more serious that the Office of the High Commissioner does not express any solidarity with the victims of this violent and criminal political strategy whose sole purpose is to overthrow the legitimate Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

It is ethically reprehensible that the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, based on an incomplete report, not officially concluded, based on opinions gathered in interviews allegedly made by a self-appointed “team of experts”, affirms the existence of “mass violations” of human rights and presents such a lie to the world as the conclusions of the United Nations Organization, thus compromising the good name and reputation of this organization and its member states.

The spurious findings of the so-called “UN expert team” endorsed by the High Commissioner have seriously damaged the probity, impartiality, fairness, honesty and good faith that should prevail in the actions of that Office. A dangerous precedent for the United Nations.

This happens a few days after the successful installation of the sovereign and legitimate National Constituent Assembly in Venezuela, and when tranquility and calm returns to the streets, and when the Venezuelan opposition –after failing in their violent attacks– announces its return to the electoral and constitutional way by deciding to engage in the regional elections scheduled for December 10.

The Bolivarian Republic expresses its absolute opposition of this illegal document used to impose an opinion based on a despicable and biased approach by the Office of the High Commissioner and will make the proper diplomatic steps to denounce this new aggression against our people and our country, from an instance that should serve with balance and consideration to protection of human rights in the world.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela –now immersed in a popular constituent process– ratifies its commitment to peace, promoting dialogue among all sectors of the country, political tolerance and full respect for human rights, essential conditions for solving problems affecting us.