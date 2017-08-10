Evo Morales Pays Tribute to Indigenous Struggles

Bolivian President Evo Morales highlighted the struggles of indigenous movements from his country and Latin America against colonialism, during an act to mark International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

Evo highlighted the contribution of the country’s indigenous communities to efforts to transform Bolivia into a sovereign and Plurinational State. Photo:Prensa Latina

LA PAZ.– Bolivian President Evo Morales highlighted the struggles of indigenous movements from his country and Latin America against colonialism, during an act to mark International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, August 9.

Morales noted that the “500 years of history of indigenous movements have always been anti-colonial and anti-imperialist.”

During a ceremony which saw the presentation of 108 production and irrigation projects from 55 municipalities in the Department of Santa Cruz, set to receive funding from the country’s Indigenous Development Fund, the Andean leader recalled the United Nations Declaration of 2007 recognizing the rights of indigenous peoples and their contribution to the diversity and wealth of civilizations and cultures around the world.

According to UN reports, indigenous peoples represent 5,000 distinct groups in some 90 countries and speak around 7,000 languages. These groups also make up more than 5% of the world’s population, or some 370 million people.

The Bolivian head of state also highlighted the recognition and participation of the country’s 36 indigenous communities in the process to transform Bolivia into a sovereign and Plurinational State.