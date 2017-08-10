CNI-EZLN: The Hour for Our Peoples to Flourish Has Arrived 

Joint communique from the National Indigenous Congress and the Sixth Commission of the EZLN greeting the first members of the civil association, “The Hour for Our Peoples to Flourish Has Arrived.” This is a required legal step in order to register the candidacy of the spokesperson of the CIG [Indigenous Governing Council], the indigenous woman María de Jesús Patricio Martínez, for the presidency of the Mexican Republic 2018-2024.

August, 2017

To the Peoples of Mexico:

To the Peoples of the World:

To the National and International Sixth:

Sisters, brothers, hermanoas,

Compañeras, compañeros, and compañeroas:

The originary barrios, tribes, nations, and peoples gathered in the National Indigenous Congress and the indigenous Zapatista communities salute this next step forward on the long road toward putting the name of our indigenous compañera María de Jesús Patricio Martínez on the electoral ballot in 2018 as candidate for the Mexican presidency.

This legal step has been possible thanks to the generous ear, respectful gaze, and friendly word of women and men who have earned, through their own history and efforts, a special place not only in Mexico and in the world but also, and above all, in the heart that is the color of the earth that we are.

The National Indigenous Congress as well as the indigenous Zapatistas express here our approval of and appreciation to:

María de Jesús de la Fuente de O’Higgins (Visual Artist and President of the Maria and Pablo O’Higgins Cultural Foundation)

Graciela Iturbide (Photographer)

María Baranda (Poet)

Paulina Fernández Christlieb (Ph.D. in Political Science)

Fernanda Navarro (Ph.D. in Philosophy)

Alicia Castellanos (Ph.D. in Anthropology)

Sylvia Marcos (Ph.D. in Sociology)

María Eugenia Sánchez Díaz de Rivera (Ph.D. In Sociology)

Ana Lidya Flores (Masters in Ibero-American Literature)

Paulette Dieterlen Struck (Ph.D. in Philosophy)

Márgara Millán (Ph.D. in Latin American Studies)

Domitila Domingo Manuel “Domi” (Graphic Artist)

Mercedes Olivera Bustamante (Ph.D. in Anthropology)

Bárbara Zamora (Attorney)

Magdalena Gómez (Attorney)

Rosa Albina Garavito (Masters in Sociology)

Elia Stavenhagen (Doctor)

Lidia Tamayo Flores (Harpist)

Carolina Coppel (Cultural Producer)

Pablo González Casanova (Ph.D. in Sociology)

Antonio Ramírez (Graphic and Literary Artist)

Eduardo Matos Moctezuma (Masters in Anthropological Sciences)

Javier Garciadiego ( Ph.D. in Mexican History)

Juan Carlos Rulfo (Filmmaker)

Juan Pablo Rulfo (Designer, Graphic Artist)

Francisco Toledo (Graphic Artist)

Paul Leduc (Filmmaker)

Mardonio Carballo (Writer, Journalist)

Luis de Tavira (Theater Director)

Juan Villoro (Writer)

Óscar Chávez (Singer-Songwriter)

Gilberto López y Rivas (Ph.D. in Anthropology)

Carlos López Beltrán (Ph.D. in Philosophy)

Néstor Quiñones (Graphic Artist)

Jorge Alonso (Ph.D. in Anthropology)

Raúl Delgado Wise (Ph.D. in Social Science )

Francisco Morfín Otero (Ph.D. in Philosophy)

Arturo Anguiano Orozco (Ph.D. in Sociology)

Carlos Aguirre Rojas (Ph.D. in Economics)

Pablo Fernández Christlieb (Ph.D. in Psychology)

Rodolfo Suárez Molinar (Ph.D. in Philosophy).

Leonel Rosales García, Monel (Musician from Panteón Rococó)

Rodrigo Joel Bonilla Pineda,Gorri (Musician from Panteón Rococó)

Marco Antonio Huerta Heredia, Tanis (Musician from Panteón Rococó)

Rolando Ortega, Roco Pachukote, (Musician)

Francisco Arturo Barrios Martínez, el Mastuerzo (Musician)

Panteón Rococó (Musicians)

Carlos González García (Attorney)

These persons, along with others who are currently being contacted, form part of the Civil Association named “The Hour for Our Peoples to Flourish Has Arrived,” a necessary body formed in order to begin the path of registration for the candidate whom, with respect and affection, we call “Marichuy,” so that for the first time in this country’s history, a woman from an originary people, and indigenous woman, contends for the presidency of the Mexican Republic.

Because of their honesty and commitment, all of these people hold our absolute trust and admiration. We thus presented their names to the first General Assembly of the Indigenous Governing Council held August 5 and 6, 2017. The Indigenous Governing Council received with joy the support of these brothers and sisters who are recognized across broad sectors in Mexico and the world due to their work in the sciences, arts, and social struggle.

In the face of the current war, our wager is for a real peace, that is, with democracy, freedom, and justice.

This is one further step on our path to find those who we want to hear to and who we want to call to organize themselves.

From the most forgotten corners of originary Mexico, for the Full Reconstitution of Our Peoples: Never Again a Mexico Without Us!

National Indigenous Congress

Sixth Commission of the EZLN

August 6, 2017

