ALBA Defends Venezuela and Calls For Unity of Latin America and the Caribbean

The Foreign Ministers of the member countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA–TCP), gathered at the 6th Extraordinary Meeting of the ALBA–TCP Political Council, held in Caracas, Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, on August 8th, 2017.

The following is the full text of the declaration approved at the 6th Extraordinary Meeting of the ALBA-TCP Political Council:

We recognize and congratulate the Venezuelan people for having accomplished a successful democratic day, the past July 30th, 2017. We are aware that holding and participating in these elections represents an authentic act of sovereignty, and the Venezuelans are the only entitled to overcome their difficulties, without any interference, threats or interventionist constraints;

We reiterate that the unilateral economic sanctions imposed against the Venezuelan people are a flagrant violation of international law and human rights, as well as an unacceptable interventionist implementation, whose only purpose is to directly hinder the Bolivarian people and government of Venezuela in order to change the regime;

Considering the continuous direct and indirect efforts to attack the peace and sovereignty of the people and government of Venezuela, the international media smear campaign and unilateral actions which contravene the international law, thus negatively affecting the Venezuelan economy today;

Highlighting that the historical enemies of the Latin American and the Caribbean integration have started a non-conventional war against the governments and people who have most earnestly defended it, whose sole aim is to destroy the progress made in the field of regional integration, to divide us and to impose the neoliberal economic model again, in order to dominate and control our wealth and to subjugate us to transnational interests.

We recall the Declaration of the 14th ALBA-TCP Summit of Heads of State and Government, adopted in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 5th, 2017, where it is stated: “The defense of Venezuela and its revolution does not only concern Venezuelans. It is a matter involving all of us who fight for the real independence of Latin America and the Caribbean. The 21st century Ayacucho Battle is being fought in Venezuela today.”

We reject the arbitrary and illegal sanctions imposed by the Government of the United States against Venezuelan citizens, including the constitutional Nicolas Maduro Moros. The ALBA -TCP countries warn that the same mistakes that once led to failure are being made again.

We state that these actions against Venezuela are far from producing a solution in favor of the people, and only aim to generate more instability, by encouraging the most radical sectors of the Venezuelan opposition. The countries and international organizations that foster violence and chaos shall be accountable for the consequences.

We demand the firm and immediate condemn to violence, which has caused regrettable deaths and numerous losses to the Venezuelan people.

We reiterate the call to establish a constructive and respectful dialogue with a view to further political and economic stability in Venezuela.

We highlight the strength with which Latin American and Caribbean peoples defend their ideals of social justice and dignity of the human beings.

We reaffirm our support to the initiative issued from the 38th Meeting of Heads of Government of CARICOM, held on July 6th, 2017, where they offered to accompany a process of dialogue between the government and the opposition in Venezuela, in order to revitalize and relaunch this peace seeking initiative in the country.

We reiterate our strongest rejection to the policy towards Cuba announced by the Government of the United States of America on June 16th, 2017, reversing the progress made in the last two years. It also represents a step back in the relations between both countries, and strengthens the unfair and illegal economic, commercial and financial blockade against the Cuban people.

We reiterate the concern expressed by the ALBA-TCP Heads of States and Governments, within its 15th Summit, regarding the mistreatment suffered by our Latin American and Caribbean migrant and the need to respect their rights.

We consider the construction of the wall in the Northern border of Mexico by the government of the United States to be a clear expression of rejection and discrimination, against the Latin American and Caribbean migrants. We reject the massive deportations of Latin American and Caribbean migrants, many of which disregard human rights.

We welcome the progress made to relaunch the Legal Assistance and Advisory Fund for Migrants of the Banco del ALBA.

We undertake to abide and defend the postulates of the Declaration of Latin America and The Caribbean as a Zone of Peace signed by the Heads of State and Government of the region at the CELAC 2nd Summit.

We urge the peoples and governments of Latin America and the Caribbean to be alert and united in the defense of regional independence and sovereignty, and to block the path to those determined to revert our social achievements and prevent the integration and unity of Our America.

Likewise, we denounce the existence and implementation of a plan fostered by the Empire intended to undermine the development of progressive governments. Being aware of such plan, we are willing and able to confront and fight, as the worthy and brave Venezuelan people has historically done.

Caracas, August 8th, 2017