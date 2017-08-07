What’s Going on in Venezuela? The Truth About the Constituent Assembly Vote

Tortilla Con Sal

Interview with Stella Vasquez of the Health Workers Union in New York City. Stella was in Venezuela to accompany the elections to the National Constituent Assembly. (Video by Rosana Silva)

Interview with John Patafio of the Transport Workers Union in New York City. John was in Venezuela to accompany the elections to the National Constituent Assembly. (Video by Rosana Silva)

Interview with Judy Gonzalez President of the of New York State Nurses Association. Judy was in Venezuela to accompany the elections to the National Constituent Assembly. (Video by Rosana Silva)