Backing a Civil War is the US Strategy to Justify Intervention in Venezuela

The United States government is promoting the scenario of an artificial civil war in Venezuela to justify an intervention against the country, with support from agencies and other governments of the region, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs for North America, Samuel Moncada warned Monday.

Through Twitter, he explained that in order to meet this objective, they prepared a plan which includes actions such as imposing sanctions against officials of the Venezuelan State, expelling the country from the Common Market of the South (Mercosur) and employing pro-interventionist maneuvers sponsored by the Organization of American States (OAS).

The surge of a civil war in the South American country, Moncada explains, has among its creators Herbert Raymond McMaster, a U.S. national security adviser, who recently confirmed the plan of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to coordinate actions with other nations to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and stop the progress of the National Constituent Assembly.

To meet this goal, McMaster met with Julio Borges, –who illegally holds the chair of the National Assembly (AN), held in contempt of court– to agree on a plan for a “quick” solution to the internal situation, which would lead to a civil war.

Such a scenario also has the support of a group of Republican American parliamentarians, like Marco Rubio, and Alvaro Uribe, Colombian former president linked to paramilitary sectors.

In that scenario, encouraged by Venezuelan opposition spokesmen, “it is clear that local politicians are not pro-democracy, the truth is that they are more pro-US. They sacrifice their country for foreign interests,” said Moncada.

According to deputy minister, McMaster’s words are in line with the statements of Navy Admiral James Stavridis, former chief of the Southern Command, who “predicts a civil war initiated by the opposition whose real purpose is foreign intervention”, with support from bodies such as the Organization of American States (OAS), as well as the military forces of Colombia and Brazil.

In that sense, progress has been made in assessing the impact in the region of the intervention in Venezuela, which is attributed to the current Southern Command chief, Kurt Tidd.

With this, it is demonstrated that “the U.S. is the leader of the plan against Venezuela but does not want to be in charge of the intervention so as not to arouse solidarity” with President Maduro.

AVN –ALBA TV – 07/08/2017